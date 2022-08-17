Hockey veteran Winny Brodt-Brown is retiring





defender Winny Brodt-Brownwho played for the Minnesota Whitecaps from 2004-11 and again from 2017-22 has been retired, the Premier Hockey Federation team announced Tuesday. Brodt-Brown, 44, was the first winner of the Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award in 1996 at Roseville High School and later played for the Gophers and was on U.S. teams that earned silver medals at the 2000 and 2001 IIHF Women’s World Championships. As a Whitecap, she played on teams that won three Western Women’s Hockey League titles (2009-11) and one National Women’s Hockey League title or Isobel Cup (2019). She was also the team captain for three of the past four seasons. Eleven-time champion Defending champion Leigh class won her 11th MGA Women’s Amateur Senior Championship and shot a closing 81 for a total of 12 over 160 at Hastings Golf Club. Jacqueline Santopietro made two shots back. Class, from Cumberland, Wisconsin, was the low amateur at the Land O’Lakes Legends Classic at Prior Lake last weekend. etc. Lynx guards Kayla McBride and air forces are among 28 players to attend the U.S. women’s basketball team training camp September 6-12 in Las Vegas. Lynx Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve is the head coach of the team. The FIBA ​​World Cup takes place from September 22 through October. 1 in Sydney, Australia.

and are among 28 players to attend the U.S. women’s basketball team training camp September 6-12 in Las Vegas. Lynx Coach and General Manager is the head coach of the team. The FIBA ​​World Cup takes place from September 22 through October. 1 in Sydney, Australia. Six MIAC Footballers Earned Preseason All-America Awards D3football.com. St. John’s Senior Defensive Gear Michael Wozniak was named to the first team while Johnny’s tight end Alex Larson Bethel Offensive Guard Travis Sinclair and safety nate farm were named to the second team, and Augsburg wide receiver Dominic Smith and Gustave linebacker Carson Decam to the third team.

was named to the first team while Johnny’s tight end Bethel Offensive Guard and safety were named to the second team, and Augsburg wide receiver and Gustave linebacker to the third team. gopher alumni Sarah Potomak was named to the Canadian national team for the IIHF Women’s World Championship from August 25 to September 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark.

was named to the Canadian national team for the IIHF Women’s World Championship from August 25 to September 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. St. John’s University Athletic Director Bob Alpers is going to coach the men’s golf team again. Alpers stepped down from the position he held for 28 years in 2021 to focus on his duties as an AD.

is going to coach the men’s golf team again. Alpers stepped down from the position he held for 28 years in 2021 to focus on his duties as an AD. Alisha Samuel was named the St. Catherine cross-country and track and field coach. She held the same positions at William Jewell College and coached those men’s teams for the past four seasons as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/hockey-veteran-winny-brodt-brown-retires/600198927/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos