The many heartwarming stories of the medalists of the Commonwealth Games in India

Birmingham:Awe-inspiring and heartwarming, a group of young men and women awakened the hopes of a country where sport is little mentioned, especially when it is not called cricket, and provided an astonishing 12 days in Birmingham, where South Asians abound, and Indian food is as readily available as in Chandni Chowk.

The hardy variety in the sport is said to have never won silver; they always call it lost gold. But in the case of Avinash Sable, an exception must be made. Not only did he win silver, he also took it from the Kenyans, who seem to have title to the 3,000m steeplechase.

Few sights could have been more breathtaking than that of an Indian blue shirt (Sable) keeping pace with a group of Kenyans red-black in a 3,000m steeplechase run. That night at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, Sable pressed a pause button in Kenyan domination of an event considered one of the most grueling in athletics. He took silver at an event where none other than a Kenyan had taken the podium since August 1994. For the record, Sable was born in September 1994.

For Sable, who comes from Beed, nothing in life has come easy. He came from a farming family and at the age of six he ran nearly four miles to school. He joined the army and served in Siachen, the deserts of Rajasthan and Sikkim, and went to athletics only because his colleagues thought he would do well. He did.

As he progressed national records fell as fast as autumn leaves and then just five hundredths of a second separated him in Birmingham from the unthinkable beating all Kenyans in a 3,000m steeplechase run. That too will come, promised Sable.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar is not yet a household name, but he could soon be. His best jump was the same as the winner, Bahamian LaQan Nairn, but was pushed to silver because his second jump was less than Nairns’s. So the highest medal was lost because of the second best jump. Irony!

Sables run and Srees jump were only two silver medals out of 61 medals, but each had its own story.

As hard as it is to pick a few good apples from a great crop, each fruit was special. It was a wonderful fortnight.

For a nation that relied on archers for much of its medals, banning the sport from its programs was a major blow, provided 16 of 65 medals, including seven of 25 gold, went to Gold four years ago. Coast were achieved. Still, in 2022 India had 61 medals, 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. It put India fourth on the medal tally.

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, the nation’s favorite pocket dynamite, the cherub and laughing Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who kept on trial and error, and Achinta Sheuli, whose rose from doing fine embroidery to increase family income to lifting insane weights two and two and a half times its own body weight. As TV and media dig up their life stories, these inland waterway stars of India took center stage in a country where cricket and politics reign supreme.

What a relief they gave to our desperate, pandemic-stricken lives!

In 2008, wrestler Sushil Kumar inflicted a sports injury on Indian media outlets by losing his first bout of the day and taking bronze at the end of the same day. He taught us what a jump-off meant in certain sports, where first-round losers still have a medal chance!

The same was the case with Lawn Bowls, a genteel English game played in the countryside with a gin and tonic on a nearby table. Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia awarded India a gold medal at the Fours event at Victoria Park at Leamington Spa, some 30 miles away, which was by far the most relaxing and beautiful venue of the Games. The champions taught all scribes the nuances of a 1.5 kg lawn bowl, which is heavier on one side, and a yellow target ball called Jack. Carefully roll it over the carpet-like greenery and get close to the Jack, baby! That’s the name of the game.

Within a few days, we began to expect a similar gold from the Messrs. Fours, which a team consisting of a pilot-to-be from one of the women’s fours gold medalists, two police officers and a physical education teacher, stunned teams like England and Wales. before losing to Northern Ireland in the final. Now I can go for my job interview, said the pilot-to-be Navneet Singh, as police officers Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar looked out for promotions that were not due and Chandan Singh, his face a photo of seriousness, dedicated the medal to his grandfather, who fought against the British in the pre-independence era. What a story!

It may not be possible to list and name the winners of each of the 61 medals on one page, but each medal was a worthy medal.

There was Vinesh Phogats wrestling gold, who wiped away the tears of 2016 as she lay writhing in pain after an injury at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. I had started to doubt myself and didn’t want to meet anyone, she recalled. She had another gold and delved into her memory to learn to smile again.

No Indian couple from a single sport at a CWG gives a penny per cent record like the wrestlers do. Twelve men’s and women’s and 12 medals, six golds, four from men and two from women. They did that four years ago, but had five in 2018 and six in 2022.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, just 28, rises in stature with every fight and is aware of his status as a senior man in the Indian matmen’s competition. Sakshi Malik is back after a low point after her Olympic bronze in 2016.

Weightlifter Jeremy is a child of just 19. His smile is contagious. He fell and our hearts sank. He rose and so did our hope. He won gold and suddenly we start to imagine that the gold is also around our necks. Little Mirabai packs power like a dynamo and Achinta Sheuli lifted the barbell and changed his life. The other six hitchhikers, who also won silver and bronze, gave boundless joy.

Tulika Maan, a name unknown even to most passionate sports followers, is another great story. Coming from a broken home, she lost her father in an unnatural death when she was still young. She was raised by a single mother, a policewoman, who did not want a police station as a semi-crèche for her daughter and therefore put her into sports judo. She lost more than 25 kg to gain agility. The same Tulika is now a silver medalist at the Commonwealth Games. But she cried incessantly after she lost the final and said: I didn’t come for silver. I wanted gold. Who says Indian athletes lack ambition and faith? I won’t rest until I win gold, she said through her tears.

The badminton team shuttled between terror and ecstasy. They gave away the gold they were defending to Malaysia. A silver, yes a silver, seemed hard to swallow. But when it came time for the Grand Final in the individual events, they brought the house down.

PV Sindhu, who owns a huge collection of silver medals ranging from South Asian Federation Games to Asian and Commonwealth Games Olympic Games in the bowl, ended up at the top. Yes, this is like a new cycle starting. I’ve waited a long time for this, Sindhu said. And so were we.

Then Lakshya Sen, that new crowd-pleaser, who threw his racket, wristbands and finally his sweat-soaked T-shirt into the stands, let the crowd eat from his hand while finally suppressing that tenacious young Malaysian Ng Tze Yong, who was in the same twice last week defeated India’s former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, whose name is so charming that commentators like to say it in full, and Chirag Shetty, are resilient and unstoppable. They yell, they yell and they hit. And they won gold in the men’s doubles.

The men’s and women’s hockey teams and women’s cricket teams gave their best, they all did a great job and brought medals.

Finally, for me Indias Man of the Games was Sharath Achanta Kamal. He celebrated his 40th birthday last month and can’t decide whether to go ahead and stay on the road he has traveled so well, or stay home with his family. At his fifth Commonwealth Games, he won four medals, including three golds. He now has 13 medals from his CWG career that started in 2006. Some of his TT colleagues were not even born then or were just toddlers. He won his second singles gold, 16 years apart.

Don’t tell me age is just a number; say it’s a cliche. But doing that is another thing.

Sharath called it the best two weeks of my life and then he looked away and tears welled up in his eyes. He lived his dream.