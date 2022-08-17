Sports
Source: Canadiens inquired about Beauvillier, return the issue
In early August, NYI Hockey Now, after speaking with a few league sources, reported that the New York Islanders were shopping for Anthony Beauvillier. The 25-year-old was now on the market as the Islanders try to get hold of the space.
Beauvillier is under contract for two more seasons with a $4.15 million cap hit, which should be enough to free up the cap space needed to make a signing of Nazem Kadri official. The money that should come out depends on what the numbers look like on Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov’s new deals.
There isn’t much information about teams contacting Anthony Beauvillier, but Hockey now in MontrealJimmy Murphy found out through a trusted NHL source that the Montreal Canadiens are one of several teams interested in taking over from the Quebec native.
According to this source, there have been at least exploratory NHL trade talks involving Beauvillier and other Islanders players, but the Islanders’ refusal to back out of their stance of not taking a salary back in a transaction at this point has caused the trade talks have stalled, not just with the Canadiens, but many potential NHL trade candidates. Beauvillier, 25, is entering the second year of a $12.4 million three-year contract with a $4.1 million salary cap.
“The problem is, Lou wants this or any transaction to be a pure cap dump from him right now,” the source told Montreal Hockey Now on Tuesday.
Beauvillier’s move, as the source indicated, would be to erase his contract from the books. Another reason Beauvillier could be moved is if he had a package deal for a player like JT Miller.
But taking back a salary for Beauvillier doesn’t fit the islanders’ plan.
The Montreal Canadiens are $248,334 above the salary cap and would have to move a player like Mike Hoffman ($4.5 million), Christian Dvorak ($4.4 million) or Joel Armia ($3.4 million) to replace Beauvillier. can beat.
Montreal Hockey Now has confirmed at various times during this off-season that all three players have been in the NHL trading market. The Islanders could use a sniper like Mike Hoffman, but his failures on the defensive side of the puck, as well as his struggle to stay healthy, don’t make him much of an attractive player.
Anthony Beauvillier was born in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, about an hour and a half drive from the Bell Center, the home of the Canadiens. He played his junior days in Quebec for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL.
Another interesting tidbit about Anthony Beauvillier and the Montreal Canadiens is that general manager Kent Hughes used to be Beauvillier’s agent.
Montreal could have been a good fit for Beauvillier, a fresh start for the 25-year-old who faces a difficult 2022-23 season.
But given the needs of both the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens, a deal failed to materialize.
Anthony Beauvillier was drafted by the Islanders 28th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He had 12 goals and 22 assists in 75 games for the Islanders last season and has 93 goals and 96 assists in 408 career games in the NHL.
There is still time before the New York Islanders training camp to take steps to meet the salary cap. Will Anthony Beauvillier be a victim of the salary cap, or will someone else be on the move?
