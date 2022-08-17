uniqFEED extends its virtual advertising solution to a range of new sports with new software release, celebrating a move to fully remote implementation.

uniqFEED currently focuses on making the product accessible to rights holders in as many different sports as possible. According to CEO Roger Hall the demand for virtual advertising technology is increasing in the live sports landscape:

We have been inundated lately with requests for solutions for many different sports, especially cricket and golf. At this point, we were focusing hard on delivering a flawless product for the sports we currently offer, as well as developing a complete solution for football, including the overlay of dynamic LED signage, which will be our next major release. , but it’s amazing to see how the technology is catching on and its value is beginning to sink in for rightholders.

The uniqFEED solution is based on advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence-based algorithms, eliminating the need to install additional hardware in the room or make more adjustments to existing equipment.

Head of Product Management Benjamin Fabricius is particularly proud of the developments made in technology over the past year.

There’s so much more to it than slapping a logo into the broadcast feed. He says: Our Visual Computing team has an interesting job of making sure that the virtual content is indistinguishable from physical advertisements. For example, if you’re considering a basketball court, when placing virtual content on the court, we need to consider things like player shadows and the reflection of light off the wood floor. These are all things we need to learn to understand the software to render a hyper-realistic virtual image.