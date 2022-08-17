2022 Season Preview: Five Predictions for the 2022 Ohio State Football Season

Death, taxes, most of my season predictions are dropping.

But hey, what’s the point of having opinions and making bold guesses if you don’t document them so others can ridicule them at the end of the season?

If you’ve been in the area, you know the drill. If not, I have to say I try to stay away from the most basic stuff like predicting that CJ Stroud will be the best quarterback in the Big Ten, instead at least dig a little deeper, what obviously not good for my accuracy.

Undeterred, my thick skin is ready to put the 2022 batch there. Be sure to provide your own forecasts in the comments and we’ll revisit them all when the season dust settles hopefully in mid-January.

TOMMY EICHENBERG LEADS THE TEAM IN TACKLES AND BECOMES FIRST LB SINCE 2016 TO POST 100 IN A SEASON IN A SEASON



It’s wild Ohio State has not had a defender after 100 tackles since Raekwon McMillan when he produced 102 during the 2016 season, during which time McMillan gave OSU a fifth straight season with a linebacker with at least 100 tackles.

Prior to that, Ohio State had an eight-year stint in which Matt Wilhelm, AJ Hawk, James Laurinaitis and Ross Homan combined 100 tackle seasons from 2002-09. And of course, going backwards from the mid-’90s, a 100-tackle linebacker was a given.

Not so much since Kwon, but as Ohio state defense and college football changed, and frankly, the Buckeyes had some pretty average linebackers.

I’m not sure why I have so much faith in Eichenberg to get to 100. Last year, he made 64 stops to finish second on the team, but an incredible 26.5% of those (17) came against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

That said, I believe what defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has said about Eichenberg. I think he will play a lot, and I think the defensive line will do a better job of keeping the linebackers clean. I won’t be shocked if Eichenberg doesn’t make the 100 stops, but I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t lead the team in tackles.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA BECOMES FIRST TBUCKEYE WITH BACK-TO-BACK 1,000-YARD RECEIVING SEASONS AND INTERRUPTION SCHOOL REPORT FOR CARRIRE RECEIVING YARD



So this is kind of two-on-one, but the predictions are closely related, so we go with it.

Of the six Buckeyes for JSN who posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons, all but one did so in their senior year in Columbus. Michael Jenkins was back in 2003 after hitting 1,076 in 2002, but he finished with ‘just’ 834 yards as a senior.

That means Smith-Njigba, after tallying 1,606 yards last year, has a great shot at becoming the first Buckeye in school history to run consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Assuming JSN plays all season, it seems unfathomable that he won’t make it to 1,000, so I know I’m not really going out on a big field here.

That said, I also have JSN taking up at least 1,244 receiving yards, which would be enough to take him above Jenkins’ 2,898 career receiving yards and to first place all-time in the state of Ohio.

I know 1,244 might read ho-hum to some after what Smith-Njigba did last year, but that number would be the fourth best single season by a Buckeye. And while the state of Ohio will certainly be swinging it around, it’s reasonable to expect Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison to do their share of the aerial damage, and I think TreVeyon Henderson and the company will make more efforts this year to to play the ball than in 2021.

Part of that will be because the running play is better and another factor should be that Ohio State’s defenses don’t suck, which could lead to less of a shootout-playcall mentality from Ryan Day. Still, I love JSN’s chances of flipping both these tricks this fall.

OHIO STATE BECOMES A TOP-10 SCORING DEFENSE AGAIN



As bad as Ohio State’s defense was in 2021, with number 96 in pass defense, number 100 in third down conversion allowed and number 59 in total defense, the Buckeyes still managed to make it into the top-40 , number 38 to be exact, in scoring defense at 22.8 points per game.

To be a top-10 defense a year ago, the Buckeyes would have had to lose about 18.3 points per game, or an improvement of 4.5 points per game.

With a plan that could confuse a foul from time to time, combined with renewed focus, some piss and vinegar, a year of spice for a lot of guys, while also implementing some new faces, I’m optimistic about this defense.

I expect the pass rush to improve, especially thanks to Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau taking huge steps forward. I think the return of Josh Proctor to safety and the arrival of Tanner McCalister as an Oklahoma State transfer well-versed in Knowles’ defense will also pay immediate dividends in the secondary.

With a better schedule and staff, I really expect the state of Ohio to make some big strides in the red zone. After being ranked No. 124 in the country last year, giving up touchdowns 72.4% (!!!) of the time, the Buckeyes will have their backs against the wall and finish at least in the top-40 . That alone should help boost the scoring defense to top-10 status.

TREVEYON HENDERSON COMES FOURTH BUCKEYE SINCE 1970 TO AVERAGE AT LEAST 7.0 YARDS PER WEAR IN A SEASON WITH AT LEAST 100 WEARS



After averaging 6.8 yards over 183 carries last year, I got Treveyon Henderson to improve on that figure and go for at least 7.0 yards per pop this fall.

If he does, Henderson will become just the fourth Buckeye since at least 1970 to average 7.0 yards per carry or better while logging at least 100 attempts. So far, only Trey Sermon in 2020 (7.5 ypc at 116 att), JKDobbins in 2017 (7.2 at 194) and Carlos Hyde in 2013 (7.3 at 208) have accomplished the feat.

Behind an offensive line that was better at pass pro than blocking runs a season ago, Henderson was No. 13 in the country with 13 runs from at least 20 yards, No. 8 with eight runs from at least 30 yards, No. 3 with six carries going for at least 40 yards and No. 2 in the country with four rushes going for 50 yards or more.

Keeping Henderson fresh shouldn’t be a problem with Miyan Williams backing him and with defenses once again being forced to reckon with deadly passing, Henderson should once again find plenty of room to run.

OHIO STATE GOES 15-0 TO WIN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAY-OFF CHAMPIONSHIP



Newsflash – Ohio State fan chooses Ohio State to remain undefeated. Yes, but if you’ve been in the area, you know that I tend to be more pessimistic than most people.

That said, my confidence in the defense improving by leaps and bounds along with another elite and probably more balanced offense means the only thing I see this team derailing is a serious injury to a quarterback or more than one over the line. would be a line of attack.

I like that Notre Dame is week one and of course they are on their way and they are plagued with injuries. I like that Wisconsin and Iowa are home. I don’t mind Michigan State on the road. Sure, Penn State is on the way, so that’s it.

Obviously I love that Michigan is home and that OSU has suffered a loss where they lacked toughness and mental fortitude. The fact that Michigan can’t stop talking about that game is just the icing on the cake.

I have Stroud win the Heisman Trophy – Bryce Young love a replay – while leading Ohio State to the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. From there it’s the Buckeyes vs Alabama where anything can happen.

That said, I like that the Buckeyes win in a high-scoring affair, giving Day his first national title in the state of Ohio.