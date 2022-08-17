Melodie Daoust, Olympic MVP, not selected Canada for hockey worlds

Mlodie Daoustthe MVP of the 2018 Olympics and the 2021 World Championship, is not on Canada’s roster for the Women’s Hockey World Cup, which begins August 25.

Daoust, 30, was listed as invited but was unable to attend a Hockey Canada selection camp, then was not named after the selection of 23 players announced Monday for Worlds in Denmark.

Daoust has not publicly commented on the status of her national team.

She was the youngest Canadian hockey player in the 2014 Olympics (gold over the US in an overtime final), led the team in points at the 2018 Olympics (silver to the US in a final shootout), and led the tournament in points the 2021 Worlds (gold over the US).

At the Olympics in February, she was injured in the second period of the opening game, sat out to the semi-finals and a total of 32 minutes and 32 seconds of ice time before the tournament, where Canada defeated the US in the final.

Fellow attackers Rebecca Johnston and Natalie Spooner, who together holds five Olympic gold medals, was also listed as invited but unable to attend the selection camp and is not on the 23-player list for world championships. Spooner announced two months ago that she is pregnant and is due in December.

The team includes the rest of the country’s biggest stars: forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner and goalkeeper Ann-Rene Desbiens.

Canada is the reigning Olympic and world champion, winning consecutive global championships for the first time since 2006 and 2007.

