Loyalties split as Pakistani cricket stars first appear on Dutch soil

ON the outskirts of Rotterdam, near the airport and the sleepy district of Schiebroek, the chants of Pakistan Zindabad and Dil Dil Pakistan rolled off the tongues. With flags, some of them even Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf shirts, bats, wigs and just about anything else they could find in green, Pakistani supporters descended on the modest but picturesque grounds of local cricket club VOC Rotterdam.

The venue, with makeshift stands and a capacity of 3,000, is surrounded by trees, ponds and waterways. All the meadows and greenery matched the passion of the Pakistani fans, who plodded across the continent from Germany, France and across the channel from England to witness the first ODI between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Salek Chishti, an IT specialist from London, took the 3am train at Folkstone and then drove from Calais in France to be in time for the toss. At the border, he had the chance to get an autograph from Shaheen Shah Afridis. He also urged captain Babar Azam and supporters asked stewards and photographers to move out of the way and not obstruct the view. Beaming Salek said: It is a beautiful and intimate ground. You get some contact with the players which doesn’t happen on Lords or any of the big English grounds.

You watch these players, absolute superstars at home, on TV and now they are here, enthusiastic Usama Liaqat, who lives in nearby The Hague, the capital of justice and home of the International Criminal Court. It’s so cool.

It’s part of why Salek, Usama and other fans came to see the stars of Pakistan up close, in person, and to take in the colours, the smells and the textures. It was a great day out. They cheered when Fakhar Zaman brought Pakistan off the goal in a slow start for the visitors with little initiative to record basehits. Fakhar was stung by a wasp in the 17th over and maintained perfect batting speed to score 109 runs from 109 balls.

Before Tuesday’s game, Pakistan had played the Netherlands three times during the 1996 World Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The second meeting came at the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka and the third at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

However, it is the first time that Pakistan is touring the Netherlands. With the T20 Asia Cup on the horizon and very different wickets in the United Arab Emirates, some will question the wisdom of playing in Rotterdam, but the series was carried over from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the matches add to the crucial World Cup Qualifying Points.

Hosts Nederland is not a cricket powerhouse, but they do have a big claim to fame. In 2009, the Netherlands defeated England in the curtain-raiser of the Twenty20 World Cup by four wickets, leading to scenes of cheers and ecstasy at Lords. Britains The Guardian summed up the match as a thrilling match as orange shone brightly in the dim twilight of a memorable evening.

I just couldn’t stop laughing, remembers Sander Tholen, who has been following Dutch cricket for decades. It was the opening game. At Lords! It just shouldn’t have happened.

In the late 1950s, Tholen played as a part-time blazer for Volharding Rap Amstels (VRA), one of the oldest clubs in the Netherlands, playing visiting teams from England in the Olympic Stadium, Vondelpark and even Museumplein, all landmark tourist attractions in Amsterdam. . His uncle was a party tent at the VRA and so Tholen was registered at the club by birth.

He fears that Dutch cricket has come to a standstill since that heady night in London. You have to be careful that the sport does not stagnate, Tholen said. It is not taught in school and it is not very popular. Cricket got a bit of a boost from the new Dutch, with new clubs and new umpires. Those second generation immigrants just love the game.

Usama is one of those new citizens. According to a Dutch census of 2020, the Netherlands has 25,000 inhabitants with a Pakistani background, about half of whom live in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

Born and raised here, he identifies as a Dutchman, but it is often an awkward and difficult tightrope to walk, at work, in society and even at a cricket match.

Here I am Pakistani and in Pakistan I am seen as a Dutchman, explains Usama, who plays for the reserve team of VCC, The Hague Club of Dutch and Mumbai Indian batter Bas de Leede. Imagine a football match between the Netherlands and Turkey. Suppose you are Turkish and you live in the Netherlands. You will long to support Turkey. But you don’t begrudge the Dutch a victory.

Aside from his personal connection to De Leede, Usama and other Dutch-Pakistanis have another reason to cheer up their adopted country. The Ahmad brothers in the Dutch team have Pakistani ancestry. The elder Ahmad, Musa, was even born in Lahore. But neither Musa nor his younger brother Shariz made it to the playing XI on Tuesday when Pakistan won by 16 runs.

On Thursday, Pakistan and the Netherlands return for the second ODI with a sold-out hall. Again, the loyalties will be split and again anything but a win in Pakistan will come as a big shock.

Published in Dawn, August 17, 2022