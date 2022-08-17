Sports
Loyalties split as Pakistani cricket stars first appear on Dutch soil
ON the outskirts of Rotterdam, near the airport and the sleepy district of Schiebroek, the chants of Pakistan Zindabad and Dil Dil Pakistan rolled off the tongues. With flags, some of them even Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf shirts, bats, wigs and just about anything else they could find in green, Pakistani supporters descended on the modest but picturesque grounds of local cricket club VOC Rotterdam.
The venue, with makeshift stands and a capacity of 3,000, is surrounded by trees, ponds and waterways. All the meadows and greenery matched the passion of the Pakistani fans, who plodded across the continent from Germany, France and across the channel from England to witness the first ODI between Pakistan and the Netherlands.
Salek Chishti, an IT specialist from London, took the 3am train at Folkstone and then drove from Calais in France to be in time for the toss. At the border, he had the chance to get an autograph from Shaheen Shah Afridis. He also urged captain Babar Azam and supporters asked stewards and photographers to move out of the way and not obstruct the view. Beaming Salek said: It is a beautiful and intimate ground. You get some contact with the players which doesn’t happen on Lords or any of the big English grounds.
You watch these players, absolute superstars at home, on TV and now they are here, enthusiastic Usama Liaqat, who lives in nearby The Hague, the capital of justice and home of the International Criminal Court. It’s so cool.
It’s part of why Salek, Usama and other fans came to see the stars of Pakistan up close, in person, and to take in the colours, the smells and the textures. It was a great day out. They cheered when Fakhar Zaman brought Pakistan off the goal in a slow start for the visitors with little initiative to record basehits. Fakhar was stung by a wasp in the 17th over and maintained perfect batting speed to score 109 runs from 109 balls.
Before Tuesday’s game, Pakistan had played the Netherlands three times during the 1996 World Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The second meeting came at the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka and the third at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.
However, it is the first time that Pakistan is touring the Netherlands. With the T20 Asia Cup on the horizon and very different wickets in the United Arab Emirates, some will question the wisdom of playing in Rotterdam, but the series was carried over from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the matches add to the crucial World Cup Qualifying Points.
Hosts Nederland is not a cricket powerhouse, but they do have a big claim to fame. In 2009, the Netherlands defeated England in the curtain-raiser of the Twenty20 World Cup by four wickets, leading to scenes of cheers and ecstasy at Lords. Britains The Guardian summed up the match as a thrilling match as orange shone brightly in the dim twilight of a memorable evening.
I just couldn’t stop laughing, remembers Sander Tholen, who has been following Dutch cricket for decades. It was the opening game. At Lords! It just shouldn’t have happened.
In the late 1950s, Tholen played as a part-time blazer for Volharding Rap Amstels (VRA), one of the oldest clubs in the Netherlands, playing visiting teams from England in the Olympic Stadium, Vondelpark and even Museumplein, all landmark tourist attractions in Amsterdam. . His uncle was a party tent at the VRA and so Tholen was registered at the club by birth.
He fears that Dutch cricket has come to a standstill since that heady night in London. You have to be careful that the sport does not stagnate, Tholen said. It is not taught in school and it is not very popular. Cricket got a bit of a boost from the new Dutch, with new clubs and new umpires. Those second generation immigrants just love the game.
Usama is one of those new citizens. According to a Dutch census of 2020, the Netherlands has 25,000 inhabitants with a Pakistani background, about half of whom live in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.
Born and raised here, he identifies as a Dutchman, but it is often an awkward and difficult tightrope to walk, at work, in society and even at a cricket match.
Here I am Pakistani and in Pakistan I am seen as a Dutchman, explains Usama, who plays for the reserve team of VCC, The Hague Club of Dutch and Mumbai Indian batter Bas de Leede. Imagine a football match between the Netherlands and Turkey. Suppose you are Turkish and you live in the Netherlands. You will long to support Turkey. But you don’t begrudge the Dutch a victory.
Aside from his personal connection to De Leede, Usama and other Dutch-Pakistanis have another reason to cheer up their adopted country. The Ahmad brothers in the Dutch team have Pakistani ancestry. The elder Ahmad, Musa, was even born in Lahore. But neither Musa nor his younger brother Shariz made it to the playing XI on Tuesday when Pakistan won by 16 runs.
On Thursday, Pakistan and the Netherlands return for the second ODI with a sold-out hall. Again, the loyalties will be split and again anything but a win in Pakistan will come as a big shock.
Published in Dawn, August 17, 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1705302/loyalties-split-as-pakistan-cricket-stars-make-first-appearance-on-dutch-soil
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]