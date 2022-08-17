David Carle signs contract extension at Denver hockey





The Pioneers head coach agreed to a multi-year contract extension through the 2026-2027 season.

DENVER University of Denver Athletics announced Tuesday it has signed a men’s hockey coach David Carl to a multi-year contract extension until the 2026-27 season. “David Carle represents the impressive values ​​of Denver Hockey, and I am grateful to have inherited not only such an intelligent and hard-working head coach, but also the work of Vice Chancellor Karlton Creech and the leadership of the university before coming to facilitate this contract renewal,” said Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo. “The 2022 Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship added another milestone to an already legendary program. I’ve had the opportunity to get to know David over the years and admire the way he leads this elite program.” In his four seasons as Richard and Kitzia Goodman Men’s Ice Hockey Head Coach, Carle led the Pioneers to an overall record of 86-43-13, two NCAA Frozen Four appearances and the NCAA record-tying ninth national championship last spring. Denver has a record 49-36-9-8 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference during his time as a bench boss, including winning the NCHC Penrose Cup as the regular season champion in 2021-22. “My family and I are excited to be staying in Denver for the foreseeable future,” said Richard and Kitzia Goodman Head Coach David Carle. “I would like to thank Chairman of the Board of Trustees John Miller, Chancellor Jeremy Haefner, Athletic Director Josh Berlo and former Athletic Director Karlton Creech for their efforts and support in bringing this deal to fruition. It is a tremendous responsibility to continue this historic program. and honor. Our staff and players are excited to build on the many achievements we have achieved together over the years. We remain steadfast in our commitment to excel in the class and win on the ice, and we can’t wait to defend our championship this coming season.” LONG TERM SIGNED: David Carle is in until 2026-27. #GoPioshttps://t.co/dU45CCUOJw — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) August 16, 2022 The Pioneers had a 31-9-1 record during the team’s run to the NCAA Championship last April in Boston, Massachusetts, with Carle becoming the fourth-youngest head coach in Division I history to win a national title ( 32 years, five months, zero days) and was later named Coach of the Year by USCHO.com. RELATED: Mile High Magic: Avalanche Adds to Denver’s Title City on Ice RELATED: DU hockey celebrates ninth league title with fans SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sport https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

