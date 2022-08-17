Sports
PAUL NEWMAN: Andrew Strauss faces a colossal task of attracting budding cricketers to the test format
PAUL NEWMAN: Andrew Strauss faces a colossal task of attracting budding cricketers to the test format…why would Will Smeed or any other young star choose the County Championship over the glamor of franchise cricket?
- Andrew Strauss could struggle to attract young cricketers to the test format
- The Hundred, T20 Blast and IPL have created a buzz around franchise cricket
- The next generation could be completely deterred from the test game as a result
- England prepare for South Africa in a series of three tests on Wednesday
Will Smeed is one of the best and most exciting prospects in English cricket, as he showed by scoring in the very first century.
A huge future in the game looks assured for the 20-year-old, starting perhaps with the fact that he will beat England’s roster for the Twenty20 World Cup in October.
But Smeed has never played in a first-class match and could potentially go his entire career without seeing a red ball or wearing white clothes. In reality, why would he want to, even if he insisted? Sports post after that century for Birmingham Phoenix that he was still eager to play all formats.
Will Smith of Birmingham Phoenix hit the 100th first century, scoring 101 runs
Why would Smeed really want to play in the County Championship for Somerset and, by extension, Test cricket for England, when he could bring some year round to the ever-expanding, lucrative world of franchise cricket?
Why would someone of the next generation step into the hard red ball yards and deny themselves some serious white ball earning potential?
That, for example, is the challenge facing Sir Andrew Strauss as he continues his high-quality assessment of English cricket, which he has promised will bring radical change.
Strauss said this week that he wants to encourage the best young cricketers to play in all forms of the game and ensure a balance so it doesn’t all stray into the short cut.
Franchise cricket’s lucrative nature could lure Smeed and others away from the test game
Good luck with that. Strauss is one of the very best people in the game, as he showed as a captain in leading England to the top of the Test rankings 11 years ago and then as director of cricket in igniting the white ball revolution which culminated in the famous 2019 World Cup triumph.
But his task is now akin to King Canute trying to hold back the tide. Or Sisyphus pushing his boulder up a hill to watch it roll back down as he nears the top.
Hope has been provided by the dedication of Ben Stokes, Englands foremost player, to the cause of the Test and the incredible start to his captaincy along with coach Brendon McCullum.
That partnership makes a welcome return to South Africa at Lords on Wednesday.
And a major boost to the work Strauss is trying to do will come next month when the outstanding Richard Thompson takes on one of the toughest jobs in English sport as the new ECB president. But their task is extremely difficult.
Strauss will provide an update on his review sometime during the first test and it will be intriguing to hear what he says. We can only hope he has a more cunning plan than anything Baldrick has ever devised.
England and Wales director of cricket Andrew Strauss must find a way to promote Test cricket
Now we will find out if the Dukes balls problem is solved.
Dukes owner Dilip Jajodia said: Sports post last month he had discovered a malfunction in the tanning process that had caused the balls to soften and out of shape more quickly this season.
And that the match for the three-Test series between England and South Africa starting on Wednesday will be much more like the balls that have earned a reputation as the best in the world.
Early signs suggest he’s right. The feedback from the Lions game last week was that the balls were better, said Jimmy Anderson.
If it’s sorted it will be a huge positive. And no one will be more delighted and relieved than Jajodia.
Advertisement
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11117727/PAUL-NEWMAN-Andrew-Strauss-faces-colossal-task-attracting-budding-cricketers-Test-format.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]