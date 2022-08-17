PAUL NEWMAN: Andrew Strauss faces a colossal task of attracting budding cricketers to the test format

Will Smeed is one of the best and most exciting prospects in English cricket, as he showed by scoring in the very first century.

A huge future in the game looks assured for the 20-year-old, starting perhaps with the fact that he will beat England’s roster for the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

But Smeed has never played in a first-class match and could potentially go his entire career without seeing a red ball or wearing white clothes. In reality, why would he want to, even if he insisted? Sports post after that century for Birmingham Phoenix that he was still eager to play all formats.

Will Smith of Birmingham Phoenix hit the 100th first century, scoring 101 runs

Why would Smeed really want to play in the County Championship for Somerset and, by extension, Test cricket for England, when he could bring some year round to the ever-expanding, lucrative world of franchise cricket?

Why would someone of the next generation step into the hard red ball yards and deny themselves some serious white ball earning potential?

That, for example, is the challenge facing Sir Andrew Strauss as he continues his high-quality assessment of English cricket, which he has promised will bring radical change.

Strauss said this week that he wants to encourage the best young cricketers to play in all forms of the game and ensure a balance so it doesn’t all stray into the short cut.

Franchise cricket’s lucrative nature could lure Smeed and others away from the test game

Good luck with that. Strauss is one of the very best people in the game, as he showed as a captain in leading England to the top of the Test rankings 11 years ago and then as director of cricket in igniting the white ball revolution which culminated in the famous 2019 World Cup triumph.

But his task is now akin to King Canute trying to hold back the tide. Or Sisyphus pushing his boulder up a hill to watch it roll back down as he nears the top.

Hope has been provided by the dedication of Ben Stokes, Englands foremost player, to the cause of the Test and the incredible start to his captaincy along with coach Brendon McCullum.

That partnership makes a welcome return to South Africa at Lords on Wednesday.

And a major boost to the work Strauss is trying to do will come next month when the outstanding Richard Thompson takes on one of the toughest jobs in English sport as the new ECB president. But their task is extremely difficult.

Strauss will provide an update on his review sometime during the first test and it will be intriguing to hear what he says. We can only hope he has a more cunning plan than anything Baldrick has ever devised.

England and Wales director of cricket Andrew Strauss must find a way to promote Test cricket

Now we will find out if the Dukes balls problem is solved.

Dukes owner Dilip Jajodia said: Sports post last month he had discovered a malfunction in the tanning process that had caused the balls to soften and out of shape more quickly this season.

And that the match for the three-Test series between England and South Africa starting on Wednesday will be much more like the balls that have earned a reputation as the best in the world.

Early signs suggest he’s right. The feedback from the Lions game last week was that the balls were better, said Jimmy Anderson.

If it’s sorted it will be a huge positive. And no one will be more delighted and relieved than Jajodia.