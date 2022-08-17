The case against betting on football at Notre Dame in 2022





Sample college football betting schedule Thursday: Bet on Alabama

Friday: Ohio State Betting

Saturday: Bet on Georgia

Monday: Clemson bet

Tuesday: Bet on LSU Effort: Notre Dame under 9 wins (-105) Best case: The Irish have a ton of positivity entering this 2022 campaign having just missed the College Football Playoff last season (finishing fifth in the league table). They return 15 starters and players absolutely love new head coach Marcus Freeman, who previously served as defensive coordinator under Brian Kelly. Freeman’s first game as head coach came in the Fiesta Bowl, where the Golden Domers built a 28-7 lead before falling to Oklahoma state. Now that he has a full off-season, Freeman should do just fine with a schedule that only faces a few really tough games: at Ohio State and USC and at home to Clemson. The worst case: Kelly may have acted like a clown with the mic and his fake Southern accent, but the guy is no joke with the headset. He won 40 of his last 41 games when Notre Dame was the favorite. Sure, he may not have covered the points spread, but when he had the better team, the Irish won outright. That is a sign of a very good coach, while the judgment of 36-year-old Freeman has not yet been pronounced. Will Freeman make sure the Irish settle their business against mediocre opponents like Cal, BYU, Stanford and Boston College? He has to, because he will be outdone against Ohio State’s elite coaches and players, Clemson and USC. Tips for betting on the ’22 Heisman race

Betting at home | Fantasy house Spin bet: The Irish have had double digit wins for five consecutive years, and now we need them to finish in eight to cash in on this bet? I’m taking a small leap here, but the loss of a top coach like Kelly should have a big impact. He has won at every stop during his three-decade career as a head coach. I just can’t ignore that continued success with a newbie now taking the reins. It takes more than 10 wins to lose this bet so I like my chances to push or cash.

