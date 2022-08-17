Northeast standout Chelsey Goldberg realized a nine-year dream by bringing women’s hockey to the Maccabiah Games

After being told she couldn’t play on the men’s team with her twin brother Chad in 2013, Goldberg, a member of the Professional Womens Hockey Player Association, wanted to change that.

From that point on, I was determined to bring women’s hockey to the Games, said Goldberg, 29. I thought, if the men have a chance to play at these Games, why can’t women?

Goldberg had no idea what the trial would look like. It took almost nine years for her dream to become a reality.

Devra Schorr, the ice hockey co-chair for Maccabi USA, said it took years and years of behind-the-scenes politics to get it into the 2022 edition.

Building up years and years of interest and trying to get other countries interested in it, Schorr said, until then it happened.

Three countries, the US, Canada and Israel took part in the tournament. Canada took home gold.

For Schorr, the realization of what they had done came at the start of the tournament, when the first puck was dropped.

You didn’t just see the expressions on [the players] faces, but looking into their eyes and on both sides of all the people involved in this journey, Schorr said. The coach, the players, everyone had a wow moment, we achieved this goal.

For Goldberg, it was just the opposite of finally allowing herself to feel all the emotions that had built up over the past decade when the final buzzer of the last game sounded.

Until then, I was just sucking it all up, it really dawned on me that the competition was over and we made it happen, Goldberg said. It was such a surreal feeling that I can’t even put it into words.

Goldberg sees the success at the Maccabiah Games as a turning point in growing women’s hockey around the world. It ties in directly with her participation in the PWHPA.

Our whole goal is to grow the game and create a sustainable competition for generations to come to have a place to play after college, Goldberg said. Bringing women’s hockey to the Maccabiah Games is kind of a full circle of my entire mission to play professionally.

On a personal note, the experience helped Goldberg connect with her faith and appreciate the role her Jewish heritage has played throughout her life and career.

Combining faith with sports is so powerful, Goldberg said. …Looking around like, he’s jewish, she’s jewish, that coach is jewish, that staff member is jewish, everyone was jewish and that was so cool to see because i’ve always been one of the few jewish athletes on one of my teams.

Team USA coach Justin Levin thought the Maccabiah Games was one of the best coaching experiences of his life, and he thanks Goldberg for making it possible.

She should be really proud of all her hard work that resulted in a great experience and a unique opportunity for many, Levin said. She is a great competitor, a great hockey player and an even better person.

For Goldberg and Schorr, this is not the end of their journey. In the next Maccabiah Games, Goldberg hopes to have established two women’s teams, an open team and a team aged 18 and under.

It is difficult to grow the sport in Israel. It is a region where the hockey infrastructure is not nearly as developed as in the US or Canada. Involving the younger generation would change that. Goldberg has also set her sights on helping bolster the Israeli national team.

I would like to see Team Israel be able to compete internationally, Goldberg said. In any case, I want to contribute to that and continue to grow the hockey game in Israel.

Most importantly, Goldberg sees the work they’ve put in so far as just the first step of a journey that has taken nearly a decade.

This is just the beginning, Goldberg said. We have started something for the next few years.

