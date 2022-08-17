Wheelchair pickleball player Michael Lipp wins championships

NEW BEDFORD After 36 years of teaching children at Greater New Bedford Voc-Techwheelchair pickleball player Michael Lipp now places intournaments across the country.

“I love the camaraderie and meeting so many healthy and happy people,” Lipp said. Now 60, he’s been playing for five years since retiring in 2016 because he was looking for a social activity and a hobby that wasn’t lonely.

An avid gardener and swimmer who has participated in the Save the Bay Swim twice, he said his wife introduced him to wheelchair tennis after hearing about it from a man she met at a Rotary meeting. meeting with John Pelletier.

Lipp had polio as a toddler and said he ruled out all sports that involved running, but Pelletier encouraged him to take up tennis anyway.

“I went to Dartmouth Indoor tennis and sure enough, after about a year and a half I was able to move without thinking and started playing tennis well,” he said, adding that he has a sports wheelchair that doesn’t matter.

Lipp, who is also involved in the Fairhaven tennis clubnow participates in tennis wheelchair tournaments, including a recent one in New Jersey. Shortly after, however, Lipp and Pelletier decided to learn pickleball as well.

The sport is the fastest growing in the US, with more than 4.8 million players and an increase of 12% in the last year, according to theSports and Fitness Industry Association.

Now pickleball is poised to be added as an official Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“You can play at any level and have fun while staying in shape,” said Lipp.

Kenneth Pottel, head of theFairhaven Pickleball Association. said they now have 284 members and 440 newsletter subscribers.

A pickleball camaraderie in Fairhaven

Lipp said he would like to be a part of the Fairhaven Pickleball Association. “I can’t say enough positive things about the group,” he said.

“Ken (Pottel) and Joyce Pottel are the organizers of this great game. What they started will have a positive impact on Fairhaven and the region for years to come.”

The association promotes a sense of community by offering other social activities, such as bike rides and potluck breakfasts and meals, he added.

Before Fairhaven got their pickleball jobs, Lipp said he played in Lakeville, where he thought the competition was better, but now that people are playing so much in Fairhaven, the competition is getting fiercer, he added.

More than 20 new rinks have also been added in the Fairhaven area, including some in Fort Phoenix and an indoor rink, Southcoast Pickleball, will open on August 20 at 4 David Drown Blvd., in the old roller skating rink.

While Lipp said he enjoys playing in ‘the Fort’ it can be a bit windy at times, so he’s looking forward to experiencing the indoor courts.

Compete across the United States

The only difference between a standing player and a wheelchair player is that a wheelchair player gets two bounces, according to Lipp, who said it’s also the same rule when he plays tennis.

“I also like the competition. As the only wheelchair player I have played many tournaments and won a medal in quite a few of them.”

He competed in the US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida, last April, winning a silver medal in singles against wheelchair-only players and a bronze medal in doubles.

utilities Selkirk, a renowned pickleball equipment company, sponsors Lipp for the next two years. He will serve as an ambassador and advocate for their brand.

“Because I did so well and beat everyone I played from the United States at the US Open, I think I can brag to say I’m the best wheelchair player in the US right now,” Lipp said.

“The man who beat me is from Montreal.”

Recently one of Lipp’s preschoolers who taught at GNB Voc-Tech (Matt Morris) is now in his twenties and one of the people who most enjoy playing.

“Any age can play this game and join forces, young and old,” Lipp added.

Standard-Times writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at:[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter:@ChitwoodReports.Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.