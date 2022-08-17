England vs South Africa Live Stream: How To Watch The First Test Cricket Online From Anywhere





The World Test leaders South Africa face England at Lord’s in the 1st Test of a triple header, and having just been hammered by the Lions in their warm-up match, the Proteas know exactly what to expect from the hosts can expect. Just don’t call it Bazball. Read on as we explain how to watch a live stream between England and South Africa and watch the first test online from anywhere. England’s reserves put up 672 runs to beat the tourists by an innings and 56 runs at Canterbury last week, and although South Africa fielded a weakened team, there is good reason to be wary of their opponents . Revived under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum, England have won four of their last five Tests, with Jonny Bairstow emerging as one of the most destructive batsmen in the game. However, it’s a risky approach that could go either way, and having already been badly burned by it, Dean Elgar will be doubly determined to show his mistakes. He will have to do without the injured Duanne Olivier, the only one to emerge from the Lions quickly and keep his reputation intact, while Kagiso Rabada is still recovering from an ankle problem. Anrich Nortje, Lungisani Ngidi and Simon Harmer will hold the key to the Proteas’ hopes. Understanding England’s ultra-aggressive new approach is one thing, tempering it is another. Follow our guide to get all the details you need to find a reliable England vs South Africa 1st Test live stream and watch every session online, wherever you are. 1st test : 17-21 August – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London – 11am BST / 12pm SAST

2nd test August 25-29 – Old Trafford, Manchester – 11am BST / 12pm SAST

3rd test: September 8-12 – The Oval, London – 11am BST / 12pm SAST How to watch FREE England vs South Africa in Australia How to watch England vs South Africa Test cricket from outside your country Below we have you covered with your official England vs South Africa broadcast options for the UK, South Africa, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you are currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket through your local broadcaster, you'll soon find out you can't, as the location is limited. But there is a way to tune in anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking it's home again. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream – assuming you adhere to the broadcaster's fine print, of course, especially the terms and conditions. Use a VPN to Live Stream Cricket Anywhere How to watch England vs South Africa: UK Test cricket live stream How to watch England vs Proteas: South Africa Test cricket live stream How to watch England vs South Africa: Test cricket live stream in India How to watch England vs South Africa: Livestream 1st Test in New Zealand England vs South Africa Live Stream: Where to Watch Test Cricket in the US

