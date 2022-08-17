Fans saddened by brutal scenes in farewell Serena





Serena Williams was completely dejected after losing to Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters. Photo: Getty Serena Williams hastily left the job after a first-lap crash of the Cincinnati Masters, after a brutal performance by Emma Raducanu. Great Britain’s defending US Open champion looked sharp as she tied the 23-time grand slam champion out of contention, thanks to a 6-4 6-0 win. SHAME: Tennis world in shock over ‘terrible’ scenes at Cincinnati Masters ANNOYING: Nick Kyrgios booed by crowd for ugly act in Cincinnati Williams quickly left the field after the 1 hour and 5 minute game against Raducanu and waved to the crowd as she left the venue. In what was her last game in Cincinnati, it was a sad goodbye for Williams, who trailed 1-4 in the opening set against Raducanu. The 40-year-old champion gave fans hope after battling back in a first set to bring it back to 4-5, before Raducanu sealed the opener with a brutal service game to love. Any thoughts of Serena’s comeback were quickly snuffed out by Raducanu in the second set as the defending US Open champion blew the American away. A forehand into the net from her own serve summed up the display of Williams, who was in no mood to linger for an interview on the court after being ‘bagged’ by the Briton. The brutal nature of Williams’ farewell in Cincinnati left fans torn on social media. Serena Williams is fast approaching the end of her career The event in Cincinnati was the second US Open tuning for Williams, and the next time she takes to court will be in Flushing Meadows. Serena lost to Belinda Bencic in straight sets in Toronto last week. A day before the announcement, Williams defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz for her first match win since the 2021 French Open. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, most recently at the Australian Open in 2017, when she was pregnant with daughter Olympia. The 40-year-old said wanting to expand her family was a major reason she planned to move away from tennis. Serena Williams leaves the field after losing her first round match to Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Masters. Photo: Getty Previously, four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out by China’s Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5. Story continues The tournament lost another big name to Coco Gauff, with the American pulling out of her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff only had her taped off after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set. Karolina Pliskova advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Williams’ older sister, Venus. While Bencic fell from Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4. with agencies click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2022-serena-williams-cincinnati-farewell-brutal-emma-raducanu-defeat-010354529.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos