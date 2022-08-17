Sports
Column: San Diego has a new hockey star
Noah Baird had just finished a first menstrual test last March when his mother showed up at his Carlsbad high school to take him out of class to an ice rink in Mira Mesa.
It was his callback audition for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks Game Changers, a Disney-branded TV series produced by ABC Signature. His parents had to make a video of him skating, and there was no time to lose.
Noah had already read for the part of the hockey champion’s little brother.
It didn’t matter that the Southern California surfer had never played hockey. That wasn’t a game changer for him, because besides surfing, he dances, skateboards, snowboards and practices other sports that require agility and balance.
His family sent in the skating video and two days later Noah learned that he had been given the part.
Producers gave him a week to move to the movie set in Santa Clarita, where he took a crash course in hockey. He had to learn the game in two-hour sessions scheduled over two weeks.
Such is the life of an actor and Noah, 16, has been one since he was 4.
He appeared in the Broadway show, Matilda the Musical, and a New York production of A Christmas Story: The Musical, in which he played the annoying brother of star character Ralphie Parker, who coveted a Red Ryder air rifle.
He starred in Fox TV’s one-night show, A Christmas Story: Live in 2017. And he appeared as young Tommy in the La Jolla Playhouse one-night benefit concert of The Whos Tommy, a musical that originated at the Playhouse. And these are just a few of his shows.
His LA agent, Domina Holbeck, says Noah is marketable because of his confidence and charisma and his willingness to put in the effort. This industry is very competitive and he works hard at his craft, says Holbeck.
Noah’s mother, Becky Baird, admits family sacrifices have been made by adjusting work schedules, canceling events, postponing family trips and calling in family and friends for last-minute help. But it has led to family adventures across the country and many new friends.
Noah loves theater, but the one aspect of acting he doesn’t care about is the unpredictability of his life. It interrupts everything completely. You put every part of your life on hold in a matter of seconds to do it.
He auditions a few times a week. But when the Mighty Ducks role came through, he had to put aside the normal course of business and scramble to work out a new class schedule with his teachers, suspend sports and other activities (including missing a state surfing competition), and hastily arrange housing in the LA area.
His mother, a youth theater director and freelance music theater coach, and his father, a web architect for Paramount Streamings Pluto TV, are fully supportive. But it gets harder, not easier, as Noah moves into Sage Creek High School’s 11th grade with more advanced courses and more time-consuming homework.
On set, he was given three hours to cram a full school day full of lessons, including homework.
When Noah was interviewed by my UT colleague Pam Kragen in 2017, he said that acting would always be a part of his life, but he dreamed of a career as a pro surfer, chemist or race car designer.
Five years later, Noah focuses on a scientific career in biochemistry and molecular biology in particular. His grandfather, Stephen Baird, is a professor emeritus of pathology at UC San Diego, and this summer Noah observed research involving bacteria and transporters in a molecular lab for UCSD.
He plans to attend a university with a strong biochemistry and molecular biology program.
Being a professional actor is a very inconsistent job. Most actors do part-time jobs. I want something that I can enjoy doing every day, he explains.
When I spoke to the actor, who turns 17 in December, he was about to take a vacation to Hawaii, a rare treat for a kid with a whirlwind work schedule.
In his spare time, he likes to watch TV shows such as Netflix’s Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous, Stranger Things, and shows where his friends act to see them perform.
Stranger Things is one. He has appeared with some of the cast members or their siblings, and they have become a close acting family.
Mitchell Sink, the brother of Sadie Sink who plays Max in Stranger Things, starred with him in A Christmas Story. And he was in Matilda the Musical with Gabriella Pizzolo, who plays Susie, the girlfriend of Dustin, the main character of Stranger Things.
Filming has been completed on Mighty Ducks Game Changers, which debuts on the Disney+ streaming network on September 28, with Josh Duhamel as coach, replacing Emilio Estevez from Season 1. Noah’s character is nicknamed Fries because his brother, a confident and arrogant hockey player , is the main course, and fries are just a side dish.
We hope there will be a season 3 and of course would love to have Frisian there, says Noah’s mother. But we won’t know until after season 2 airs.
But for now, Noah says applying to college is his primary focus.
Despite his intoxicating acting hobby, he manages to keep things in perspective.
His advice: always be grateful for what you have right now. Be grateful for the opportunities you get. Don’t take them for granted because who knows how long you’ll have them. And respect the people around you.
Those are great lines.
