Aiming to break into the top 150 before the end of the year

National table tennis ace Shemar Britton, Guyana’s highest ranked men’s player, won the ICWI Table Tennis Silver Bowl TT Championships this weekend, held at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago.

Britton has said he is ecstatic about the win and would try to improve his world rankings.

Fresh off his sojourn in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, Britton was in excellent form as he defeated regional table tennis defending maestro Barbadian Tyrese Knight by a margin of 3-1: 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11- 6, in the men’s singles final. In a battle between the two best men’s table tennis players in the English-speaking Caribbean, Britton, who represented Queens Park, used smart serve, varied attacks and tactical precision, and showed great composure to defeat Knights in a highly entertaining final.

The competition attracted 80 players, including a number of international players. En route to the championship win, Britton defeated Terry Corbin by a 3-0 margin (4.3,10) in the Round of 32; in the round of 16 he defeated Jamali Mauge with a 3-1 score (8.8-14.6); in the quarterfinals, he defeated Kenneth Paramand by a margin of 3-1 (4.5,-9.19); and in the semifinals he defeated compatriot Jonathan Van Lange 11-5, 12-10, 11-5.

Knight got past Tobagonian Derron Douglas 11-3, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7.

Britton said in a statement when asked how it felt to win the title: It feels great to win the ICWI Table Tennis Silver Bowl TT Championships in Trinidad, especially as I came up against such a quality field of opposition, with Tyrese Knight, Jonathan Van Lange, Nigel Bryan and other top players from Trinidad. It’s a testament to all the hard work I’ve put in since the beginning of the year, preparing for the year and other big events; so to be in the winning circle again is really great.

Britton also said that the highlight for him was the grand final where he battled it out with Tyrese Knight, whom he considered a strong opponent. He explained that he had met Knight in many finals and major tournaments, pointing out that Knight had beaten him in their previous two encounters. So beating the talented Bajan was definitely a highlight for the talented Brit.

Moving forward again my goal is to still improve all the elements of my game and keep pushing the barriers and try to increase my world rankings and reach the top 150, top 100 status before the end of the year, he told.

Guyana Jonathan Van Lange finished third in the same tournament. Nigel Bryan, Krystian Sahadeo and Niran Bissu made it to the Round of 16, while Guyana Colin Wong left in the group stage. Thuraia Thomas, who competed in the women’s championships, reached the quarter-finals of the women’s singles, losing to finalist Imani Edwards Taylor.

Guyanese players also participate in the ICWI competition. Some players under the banner of Titans also participate in a training camp organized by the Carinage TT Club. It is led by Edwin Humphreys, with Dwain Dick, level two ITTF coach, as the pundit on duty.