More Men’s International Cricket in FTP Cycle 2023-27

The 12 Full Members of the ICC will play more international cricket in each of the three formats in the next Future Tours Program (FTP) cycle. The FTP outlines the international cricket calendar, including ICC events and bilateral international series.

The 12 members play in total 777 international competitions 173 tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is in the FTP cycle of 2023-2027 compared to the 694 in the current one.

This includes the next two cycles of the ICC Mens World Test Championship, multiple ICC events and a host of bilateral and tri-series action.

ICC GM of Cricket Wasim Khan said: I would like to thank our members for the effort they have put into making this FTP over the next four years. We are incredibly lucky to have three vibrant formats of play, with an excellent schedule of international ICC events and strong bilateral and domestic cricket and this FTP is designed to help all cricket thrive.

One of the major highlights of the FTP is the two sets of five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series in each of the upcoming cycles of the ICC World Test Championship.

A hotly contested clash in recent times, Australia will welcome India for a five-match run in the WTC’s 2023-25 ​​cycle, while a two-way tour will be played in the 2025-27 cycle.

It will be the first time in more than 30 years that the two sides will clash in a five-match test series, the last time being in 1992.

More matches in FTP 2023-27 in all formats than in the previous cycle

Australian great Ricky Ponting used the latest episode of The ICC Review to applaud the decision to turn the Border-Gavaskar Trophy battle into a five-game series.

“I think spectators from Australia and India and probably everyone who loved the game around the world would have liked to see more test matches between Australia and India, so I think it’s definitely a fantastic initiative and more importantly I think all players will will do.” really enjoy that too,” Ponting told host Sanjana Ganesan The ICC Review.

“The thing about Australia-India series is that the conditions in which we play are so different and so contrasting.

“When India comes to Australia, they will get the fast, resilient wickets that have something to offer the sailors.

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 ​​matches

“And when Australia goes to India, it’s about the other way around with a lot of spin and a lot of reverse swing bowling.

“So that contrast in itself I think is what players really like and what the fans would like to see.”

Like the current WTC cycle, the Ashes, as well as the England-India Test series, will be contested over five matches during the upcoming FTP.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 matches

England, Australia and India will have the highest number of friendlies during the cycle as they are set to play 22, 21 and 20 five-day races respectively.

The FTP’s upcoming cycle also includes five major ICC events, starting with next year’s Cricket World Cup in India.

The West Indies and the US will host the T20 World Cup in 2024, followed by the return of the Champions Trophy in 2025, hosted by Pakistan.

India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the FTP cycle will conclude with the Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

The white-ball bilateral and tri-series will have high stakes as they will count towards the respective teams ranking, which in turn will help decide which teams qualify for ICC events.