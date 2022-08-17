How to watch England v South Africa cricket test series





Ben Stokes and Dean Elgar meet in a bid to improve their World Test Series championships

Ben Stokes and his team will no doubt be eager to get the whites back on again after such a strong start this summer, easily chasing whatever score New Zealand or India has put in front of them. The batting of Joe Roots has continued to flourish since he relinquished his captaincy and he is currently at the top of the batting chart in this 2021-23 World Championships with 1,744 runs total, while fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow sits just below him with 1,218 runs. Since the acclaimed takeover of Stokes and Brendon McCullum earlier this summer, England have won all four of their Test matches and are hoping to continue that momentum. However, South Africa, who currently top the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship with five wins and two losses from their seven matches, will provide stiff competition. With the clash looming on the horizon, here’s everything you need to know for England v South Africa… When does England v South Africa start? The first of the three Test matches will start on Wednesday, August 17 and will conclude on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The second Test match will take place from Thursday 25 August to Monday 29 August and the third match will be played from Thursday 8 September to Monday 12 August. Matchdays start at 11am (BST) each day and are likely to run until 6:30pm or 7pm depending on the light. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:64.3998%"/> England wear red for Ruth kits ahead of this week’s test match How to watch England v South Africa? Sky Sports will once again have coverage for all England v South Africa Test matches. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket show the action and coverage starts at 10:30am every day. Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at about 46/month while NuTV passes offer day passes for 11.99/day. Highlights from the test can be viewed on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every day at 11:15 pm. Where are the matches played? The first of the three Test matches will take place at Lords Cricket Ground and will be the Red for Ruth fixture – a campaign aimed at raising money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation. The second match will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, while the third test match will take place at The Oval, London. read more Buy tickets for England v South Africa All tickets are available through each ground’s website. Tickets are still available for the Lords Test Match and cost over 100. Old Trafford tickets cost over 40 and are on sale at Lancashire Crickets website while Oval Tickets start at 47.95 and are available through the Surrey Crickets website. Who is in the squad for England – South Africa? Englands Ollie Robinson has made his return to the squad but has not been picked for the first Test XI, while South Africa pace bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out due to a grad 2 right hip flexor muscle tear. Fellow pace bowler Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the T20 series due to an ankle injury, but will be making his comeback this week. England play XI: Zak Crawley; Alex Lees; Ollie Pope; Joe Root; Jonny Bairstow; Ben Stokes; Ben Foakes; Stuart Brad; Jack Leach; Matthew Potts; James Anderson. South Africa: Dean Elgar; Sarel Erwee; Simon Harmer; Marco Jansen; Keshav Maharaj; Aiden Markram; Lungi Ngidi; Anrich Nortje; Keegan Petersen; Kagiso Rabada; Ryan Rickelton; Lutho Sipamla; Glenton Helmsman; Race van der Dussen; Kyle Verreynne; Khaya Zondo.

