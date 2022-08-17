Amazon and Nielsen close ‘Thursday Night Football’ rating deal TechCrunch

Amazon and data measurement company Nielsen have signed a three-year deal to measure the ratings of Prime Videos “Thursday Night Football (TNF). Nielsen said this would be the company’s first time incorporating a streaming service and its live streaming program into its national TV metering service. The company kicks off next Thursday, August 25, during its “Thursday Night Football” preseason game, when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Houston Texans.

Nielsen will measure the game’s viewership along with the pregame and postgame shows on Prime Video and Twitch. It also measures outdoor viewing and viewers watching teams’ local markets via over-the-air stations. Outdoor viewing refers to bars, restaurants, hotels, etc.

TNF will be measured and processed like all other NFL games using the Nielsens panel, the company said. The same statistics will be reported across all other national networks, Nielsen added.

Countless large media companies have rejected of Nielsen’s ability to accurately measure streaming services. For example, Netflix is ​​notorious for not partnering with third-party rating services like Nielsen and prefers to report viewing figures itself, making it difficult for Nielsen to be accurate. The company is also struggling to adapt to the streaming era, where people watch from portable devices, such as laptops, phones and tablets.

after being accused of underreporting from viewers during the pandemic, the Media Rating Council revoked Nielsen’s National TV rating accreditation last year. However, the company believes the Amazon deal will strengthen Nielsen’s ability to measure changing customer viewing habits and how content owners distribute programs.

“Nielsen has long been the leader in the metering space, providing gold-standard currency to the media industry, and we’re excited that Amazon is recognizing that and working with us to bring a streaming service into our national TV metering for the first time. time ever,” said Deirdre Thomas, managing director, US Audience Measurement Product Sales, Nielsen, in a statement. “We are committed to providing comparable, comprehensive measurements of all audiences across all platforms, and this agreement to measure TNF viewership is a testament to that commitment.”

Amazon claims the deal will also benefit its business, as the measurements can provide advertisers with direct comparisons between their media investments.

Srishti Gupta, Director of Media Measurement, Amazon Ads, said: Advertisers have access to Amazon metrics that provide actionable insights to understand brand awareness, engagement and sales. This powerful combination of first and third party measurements is something only Amazon can offer.”

It’s also possible that Nielsen’s Thursday Night Football measurement can give an idea of ​​the number of domestic Amazon Prime Video subscribers the retail giant has, as it doesn’t report that specific number. Prime itself has more than 200 million membersbut consumers can pay Prime Video separately if they wish. protocol recently reported data from JustWatch, stating that Amazon Prime Video makes up 20% of the US streaming market.

According to The Wall Street Journal, media buyers said Amazon had told advertisers it expects an average audience of 12.6 million viewers per game. This is less than last season when a an average of 16.4 million viewers watched “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video, Fox and the NFL Network. In total, more than 80 million households own Amazon devices, by market research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

Last year, Amazon struck a deal with the National Football League and won 11 seasons of rights to Thursday Night Football. The agreement makes the games exclusive to Amazon; previously, the games were also available on Fox and the NFL Network. The TNF’s 15-game regular season begins on September 15, when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs. 29 of the NFL’s 32 clubs will appear on TNF this year.

Broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will provide commentary on the live-action games, while former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez are the analysts for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. The shows are hosted by sports presenter Charissa Thompson.

The streaming service also plans to offer an alternative feed hosted by Dude Perfect, a sports and comedy group popular for trick shots and stunts.

Amazon recently added a special sports tab that makes it easy for subscribers to find live sports, recaps, highlights, and more.