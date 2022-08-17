Why Test cricket is worth keeping, and how balance is key

Suresh Menon Suresh Menon August 17, 2022 00:30 IST

Is Test cricket worth keeping? Every generation has asked this question since March 1877, when the first ever Test was played between England and Australia.

This, of course, assumed Test cricket was in trouble and even died. The reasons were often outside of the game itself: from the effects of the Industrial Revolution that created free time to watch sports to the effects of the modern lifestyle taking that free time away or devising other ways to spend it.

The five-day Test was thus seen as out of step with the times, an anachronism from birth. Yet it is this quality that gives the game its allure, the illogic of its existence that puts it above the here and now, the ability to pack so much life into a few days that it is imbued with beauty and a bit of disbelief. It is one of the greatest inventions of man.

Australian Ian Chappell, one of our great captains, who recently announced his retirement from the commentary box (he was also a great commentator), thinks Test Cricket won’t die in his lifetime, but wonders who will play it? The implication is that the best in the game may not be playing the highest form, opting instead for the more lucrative, less time-consuming T20 formats.

In good health



And yet, ironically, Test cricket has been in remarkably good health of late. There are fewer draws, matches have been won by the bold and risk-averse, and the crowd has turned up in good numbers. England’s Bazball style, India’s combination of depth and breadth, and Australia’s competitiveness all point to this.

Beyond this trio, however, despite New Zealand winning the inaugural World Test Championship, there is less excitement, less innovation and less enthusiasm.

Ironically, Test cricket has also won over the T20 format. Teams tend to score faster, batsmen are no longer shy about clearing the field even when a fielder is on the borderline, and bowlers have taken advantage of the need to innovate and occasionally make short-term plans .

But if we believe that Test cricket is coming to an end, two questions arise. First, is that true or just in keeping with its historical elegiac tone? If the former, is it worth saving? Let’s assume the worst, for the sake of argument, and argue that Chappell was optimistic when he said the Test cricket wouldn’t die in his lifetime.

Chappell will be 79 next month. My son, who is in his thirties and thinks Test cricket is the best thing since sliced ​​bread, would like to believe that Test cricket will not die in his lifetime either. When Test enthusiasts meet in the stadium, they often say to each other: hope this format continues until we take our last breath, that’s all we ask!

Mirroring life



Test cricket is a squeeze of life, with birth, growth and death in unavoidable order. With this bonus: everyone gets a second chance. Often for five days it feels not just like a part of life, but like life itself. Few human activities combine beauty and brutality with such casualness. Few ask of his followers such affection, and receive it.

The following have often been enumerated before: the ebb and flow of a match over five days, the character-revealing performances of the players, the final wicket stands that are a triumph of hope over probability, the magnificence of a fast bowler at the top of his form, the sheer beauty of a cover drive, the tantalizing flight of the spinner hiding so much and revealing just enough of itself to trap a batsman, these have all become clichés, but they did it for the truth in them.

Asking whether Test cricket is worth saving is like asking whether painting, sculpture or music should be saved. All these activities connect us to our higher self. Remove one and you eliminate an activity that floods our lives with meaning. White ball cricket is fun, and a light snack between meals of Test cricket. Overplayed, the matches tend to bleed into one another in our memories.

Hard suggestions



Chappell has been critical of granting Test status to Afghanistan and Ireland. Ravi Shastri has said that we should have a limit of six in countries that test play. Both are hard suggestions, but each contains an idea that can be followed. Taken together, they would automatically lead to fewer and more targeted test matches.

As things stand, it’s hard to see tests match the domestic T20 tournaments for money and time, the two things cricketers want most. The former because the careers are short and the latter to be with growing families, something players are increasingly opting for. The balance between work and family is important.

And test cricket is crucial, both for itself and as a key element in this balance.