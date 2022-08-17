Iowa State Football Focused on Success, Not Pre-season Polls

A year ago, around State Fair time, Iowa State fans were giddy when the Associated Press rankings for college football showed the Cyclones at number 7.

“ISU equals highest national ranking ever“ readthe headline of the centerpiece of Des Moines Registers.

A week earlier, Iowa State was ranked sixth in the USA Today Coaches poll, one spot better than the program had ever enjoyed in the weekly rankings.

This season, Coach Matt Campbells’ team starts out unranked in both polls. Expected? Absolutely, a 7-6 record with a roster with four draft picks and three signed free agents who played well in their first preseason games.

The point is this: never get too high, never too low, and remember that outside anticipation and reality rarely collide.

Someone from the focus group of The Registers Iowa State brought this up in a text last weekend. I remembered a Campbell quote I used in the 2021 reviews column.

We realize that the higher you go up the mountain, the more challenging that mountain can be, the harder it is to breathe, and the more precision you need, the higher you get, Campbell said at the time.

He has put that well. He now knows it’s about perseverance. Its about coaching Iowa State to a sixth bowl game in a row. He knows the positive development of players such as quarterback Hunter Dekkers, receivers Jaylin Noel and Greg Gaines III, and defenders Myles Purchase and Beau Freyler.

Complete all that and you’ve persisted unless you define maintain as something bigger.

An occasional preseason top-10 team? Secure. But annually? Only two teams have featured on each of the past 10 Alabama and Ohio State preseason rankings. Those two plus Clemson and Oklahoma have been the past seven. The last five? Add Georgia.

That’s kind of college footballs blue bloods.

My point is that it’s not easy to maintain a top-five preseason ranking even in the long run. The idea is to build on the success, which is what the state of Iowa has done. For five seasons in a row, the Cyclones have won at least seven games. They had won seven in just one of the previous seven seasons.

Iowa State is 39-25 overall for the past five seasons. The Cyclones at that time are 29-16 in the Big 12. They have played in five consecutive bowl games. You won’t find a better five-year run at the school than what happened between 2017-21.

We really haven’t strayed too far from what Iowa State football has built from year one when we got to Iowa State to where we are today, Campbell said last month. We said at the outset (in 2016) that we were going to build our program on trust. I know that’s a very simple word…that’s really hard to have and build. Trust in college football must pass from player to player, player to coach, coach to coach, and coach back to player.

I think the loyalty and consistency of our players and our coaches to stay on course according to that value system has really given us the ability to work through hard times and work through success with the same mindset and focus to simply be the best. become we can be.

Sofor Iowa State to go from top 10 to top 25 in just one year?

If we’d ever listened to what people were saying about the state of Iowa in the preseason hype, we never would have gotten our program off the ground, Campbell said. For us, it was always really about us. Greatness is never conquering others, it is the ability to conquer yourself.

We’ve always tightened that model up a bit. We’ve really been trying to figure out where we need to keep growing, why we’ve stepped back or forward, and how we keep moving forward as a program, both individually and collectively.

I don’t think we should be motivated by what happened or didn’t happen a year ago. I think we’re motivated about how we can continue to find success and push our program, and how we can move ourselves forward.

I really think we’ve made a rally of that since we were back in January.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson began his 50th year writing for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him on [email protected]515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.