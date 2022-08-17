Fans in shock over ‘terrible’ scenes in Cincinnati

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff’s misadventures in Cincinnati left fans shattered for the tennis stars. Photo: Getty

Favorites of tennis fans Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka have both had major setbacks for the US Open after a day of drama at the Cincinnati Masters.

Both women bowed out in the first round in Cincinnati, with Osaka going down in straight sets and Gauff suffering an injury that put her hopes at the US Open on the line.

Gauff summoned a trainer to look into leg ailment when she was leading 5-3 in the opening set against Marie Bouzkova and looked like she was going to finish the opening line.

However, the 18-year-old’s movement was clearly hindered and Bouzkova took advantage to storm back and claim the opener 7-5.

Gauff tried bravely to play through the pain, but only lasted one game in the second set before being forced to withdraw from the match.

Bouzkova hugged her shattered opponent in a stylish moment of concern, before Gauff left the field in tears.

Fans were also stunned to see Osaka suffer another first-round defeat, crashing into straight sets against China’s Zhang Shuai, who triumphed 6-4 7-5.

Japan’s four-time major winner struggled with injuries and form in 2022, and her latest setback doesn’t bode well for her US Open hopes.

It was only Osaka’s third tournament to come back from an Achilles tendon injury and it was a stuttering return to action for the two-time US Open champion.

She retired last week with lower back pain in the opening round in Toronto.

The drama involving Osaka and Gauff left tennis fans devastated for the pair on social media.

For Zhang, last year’s Cincinnati doubles champion, it was her first singles win since 2014.

“Naomi, she’s great, but I don’t know if she might not be feeling really well today,” Zhang said. “But definitely today — not her best today.”

In Tuesday’s opening game at Center Court, Osaka got off to a slow start by making a double fault to give Zhang a break on her opening serve.

That was all the help Zhang needed when she took the first set.

The 33-year-old quickly won the upper hand in the second with an early break to lead 2-1 as her Japanese opponent continued to fail.

With Zhang serving for the game at 5-4, Osaka eventually set up an elusive break to tie the set, only for her opponent to immediately break back and regain control.

Serving for the match for the second time, Zhang did not lose the opportunity again, taking the win with an ace.

Naomi Osaka falters after another first-round exit

Osaka got her serve to work when she put down 10 aces, but not much else, with the four-time Grand Slam winner piling up 29 unforced errors and taking only one of four break opportunities.

The last time Osaka lost back-to-back opening round matches at tournaments was in 2018 when she suffered the same fate in Canada and Cincinnati in 2018.

Osaka famously won the US Open crown that year, but if the Japanese star wants to repeat the feat this year, she will have to do so as an unseeded player.

Naomi Osaka returns a shot to Shuai Zhang during their first round clash in Cincinnati.Pic: Getty

Zhang then meets Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, who was a 6-4 7-5 winner over 13th-seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez, last year’s US Open runner-up.

Elsewhere, Venus Williams joined Osaka and Gauff at the scrap heap on lap one after the 42-year-old crashed into 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

The two former world Nos. 1 faced each other for the first time in five years and Pliskova scored her third win in four tries against Williams.

The eldest of the Williams sisters showed a glimpse of her former brilliance in a hard-fought opening set, before being overpowered by Pliskova as the Czech took a 7-5 6-1 win.

Meanwhile, Romanian Sorana Cirstea defeated 12-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.

Belgium’s Elise Mertens dismissed Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina 6-1 6-1 to secure a second-round date with Pliskova.

