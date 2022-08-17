Ohio Field Hockey Announces 2022 Schedule





FOLLOW OHIO FIELD HOCKEY:Facebook|Twitter ATHENS, Ohio Ohio hockey team has released its 2022 schedule, head coach Or Johnstone announced. The Bobcats kick off the season on Wednesday, August 17 with an Ohio State exhibit that begins at 3 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s final set-up comes on Sunday, August 21, when they take on Kent State in Kent, Ohio at noon ET. Ohio opens the regular season on Sunday, August 28 when the Bobcats receive Cal at 12:00 PM at Pruitt Field. Ohio will hit the road on September 2 when they face Central Michigan in a non-conference game in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 3:00 PM, before returning to Athens on September 4 to receive Davidson at 12:00 PM. The Bobcats will then be on their way on September 11 in Towson and September 16 in Miami, before hosting Queens College at Pruitt Field on September 18 at noon. After two more road games at Longwood (September 23) and VCU (September 25), the Bobcats head back to Athens for a two-game home stand when they host Kent State on September 30 at 2 PM and Michigan State on October 2 at noon. After a stop at Ball State on October 7, Ohio is back in Athens for an extended period of time, beginning October 9 when the Bobcats host Ohio State at Pruitt Field at 1 p.m. On October 14, Ohio welcomes Central Michigan at 2 p.m. and then closes the home stands on October 16 against St. Francis at noon. Ohio then moved on to Bellarmine (October 21) and Indiana (October 23), before closing the regular season on October 28 against Appalachian State at 2 PM in Athens. The 2022 Mid-American Conference Championships will take place November 4-5 in Oxford, Ohio. #OUohyeah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiobobcats.com/news/2022/8/16/ohio-field-hockey-releases-2022-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos