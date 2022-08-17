‘Mr Jharkhand cricket’, experienced administrator Amitabh Choudhary who led Pakistan’s successful legal battle over bilateral commitments, no more





A police officer by trade, an ex-IPS, it may come as no surprise that World War II was one of Amitabh Choudhary’s favorite subjects. In casual conversations, he quite often drew the analogy of Operation Barbarossa, metaphorically, to back up his claims. Once, during the regime of the Committee of Trustees (CoA) in the BCCI, he was struck by a letter from the court-appointed committee and telephoned this correspondent to inform him that his reply would be unimpeded. “Operation Barbarossa will hit them (CoA),” he had said emphatically.

Veteran cricket manager Choudhary, 58, died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning. As former Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) president Dr. Nafees Akthar said Choudhary was “healthy and firm” and the news came as a shock. dr. Akhtar described his senior as “Mr Jharkhand Cricket”. Choudhary was the man who built Jharkhand cricket and chaired the state association for over ten years. He shifted the headquarters of Jharkhand cricket from Jamshedpur to Ranchi. The emergence of MS Dhoni as a cricketer has contributed to this. But it was an administrative job and Choudhary led from the front. A world class cricket arena was built under his supervision and one end of the stadium was named after him. Amitabh Choudhary became the joint secretary of the BCCI. (File) “This is unthinkable. He was a great leader, our guardian, although he was not there in an official capacity after he stepped down as JSCA president. This is an irreplaceable void as far as Jharkhand cricket is concerned. It feels like we’ve lost everything,” said Dr. Akhtar to The Indian Express. Choudhary rose to co-secretary of the BCCI and during a period of turmoil, when the cricket council went under the CoA to implement the Lodha reforms, he served as the council’s acting secretary. Initially, he was on good terms with the CoA members, much to the chagrin of many old hands at BCCI. Gradually, however, cracks began to develop as the CoA felt that Choudhary was not doing enough to carry out his instructions. “His (former CoA head Vinod Rai) intent was hardly the implementation of the Lodha commission’s recommendations. Instead, he focused only on the office holders and members of the BCCI. The CoA, in its first ever meeting, attempted to outrun the apex courts of January 31, 2017 regarding India’s representation in the ICC. The Honble Court had only said that the commission will oversee and not replace the BCCI’s administration,” Choudhary told this newspaper in February 2019. His longtime colleague, former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, expressed his condolences on the death of the veteran driver. “Amitabh’s contribution to the game of cricket in Jharkhand has been enormous. He will be missed by JSCA and it will be hard to fill the void he left in Jharkhand. I extend my condolences to his family, friends and benefactors,” he told The Indian Express. BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary at a press conference. (PTI photo by Santosh Hirlekar) In addition to the Acting Secretary-CoA infighting, Choudhary’s association with Indian cricket had been eventful. He was the Indian team manager in Zimbabwe in 2005-06, a tour that marked the beginning of Sourav Ganguly-Greg Chappell’s resignation. Later, while working under the CoA in the BCCI, he faced more severe administrative challenges. He also dealt with the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga which saw the latter acrimonious exit as India coach. Choudhary was ecstatic when India won a legal battle over Pakistan in the ICC over alleged non-compliance with bilateral cricket pledges. He was then the BCCI’s representative to the world organization and told this newspaper: “We were always sure of our ultimate victory. Long before the Pakistan Cricket Board relocated the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee (DRC), other avenues had been tried, including a meeting with the President of the ICC (Shashank Manohar) in London in 2017. Reasons I have listed. Therefore, I was not surprised by the final order of the ICC DRC.” Choudhary was also involved in politics and a few years ago he was appointed chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. But he was a cricketer through and through. Outside of the game, Rabindra Sangeet was one of his favorite pastimes. Some people criticized him for having contradictions. Choudhary didn’t mind. He wore his opposites loosely.

