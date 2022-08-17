TSSAA High School Football Schedule for Week 1 of 2022 Season





The TSSAA football season kicks off Thursday with Week 1 of the 2022 season. Here’s this week’s schedule. East Powell at Anderson Co. Knoxville West at Bearden (Sat) York Institute at Bledsoe Co. Greenback at Boyd Buchanan Brainerd at Bradley Central (Thu) Chattanooga Central at Campbell Co. Red Bench in Cleveland (Thu) WHAT TO KNOW:TSSAA football preview: everything you need to know about the upcoming 2022 season RANK 1-131:Lipscomb Academy football is our #1 team in the Nashville area. Look who is 2-131 TSSAA FOOTBALL:What to know about 2022 TSSAA football season from A to Z William Blount at Clinton Cherokee at Cocke Co. Sunbright at Cosby Grainger at Cumberland Gap South Greene at Daniel Boone Sullivan East at David Crockett Tennessee High at Dobyns Bennett Science Hill in Elizabethton Beech at Farragut Knoxville Central in Greeneville marion co. at Grundy Co. Cloudland at Happy Valley Kingston at Harrisman Signal Mountain near Hixson (Thu) Lynn Camp, KY in Jellico Hardin Valley near Karns CAK at King’s Academy Chuckey-Doak at Knoxville Catholic Austin East at Knoxville Fulton Gibbs at Knoxville Halls Knoxville Carter at Knoxville Webb Knoxville Grace at Lakeway Christian Soddy Daisy in Loudon Heritage in Maryville (Thu) Chattanooga Christian at McCallie McMinn Central at McMinn Co. Sweetwater at Meigs Co. Morristown West at Morristown East (Sat) Walker Valley at Notre Dame pickett co. in Oakdale East Hamilton at Ooltewaho Hampton at Pigeon Forge Copper Basin at Polk Co. Alcoa at Rhea Co. Oliver Springs in Rockwood Half way at Sale Creek Jefferson Co. at Sevier Co. (do) Gatlinburg-Pittman at Seymour East Ridge in Silverdale Sequatchie Co. in South Pittsburg Oak Ridge in South Doyle Sequoyah on Tellico Plains Chattanooga Grace at TSD (Thu) Howard at Tyner North Greene at Unaka* Northview Academy at Unicoi Co. Coal field at Wartburg Central union co. in West Greene Volunteer at West Ridge middle Lebanon in Antioch Nolensville at PGI Blackman at Brentwood Eagles Landing Christian, TN at Brentwood Academy Monterey at Cannon Co. McGarock in Clarksville Franklin Co. at coffee co. Independence at CPA Whitwell at Cumberland Co. MTCS at DCA CREAGER:TSSAA kicks classification and its problems down the road to 2024 | Kreager TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 6A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022 warren co. at DeKalb Co. Creek Wood at Dickson Co. Mount Pleasant at East Hickman Father Ryan in East Nashville Macon Co. in East Robertson Columbia Academy at Ezell Harding Page on Fairview Eagleville at Forrest Nashville Christian at FRA Riverdale at Franklin Mount Juliet at Gallatin lincoln co. at Giles Co. cheatham co. in Glencliff St. George’s at Goodpasture Springfield at Greenbrier TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 5A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022 TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 4A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022 Jo Byrns at Harpeth Pope John Paul in Hillsboro Kenwood at Hillwood McEwen at Houston Co. clay co. at Jackson Co. Community at Lewis Co. Jackson Central-Merry at Liberty Creek Collinwood at Loretto Hunters Lane at Maplewood Columbia at Marshall Co. Sycamore in Montgomery Central Cascade at Moore Co. Lookout Valley at Mount Juliet Christian Centennial in Nashville Overton Hendersonville in Oakland (Thu) Cane Ridge at Pearl Cohn (Thu) MBA at Ravenwood Cornersville near Richland (Thu) LaVergne at Rockvale Green hill at Siegel Gordonsville at Smith Co. (Sat) Stewart’s Creek at Smyrna White House at Camp . Station Clarksville Northwest at Stewart Co. Lenoir City at Stone Memorial Whites Creek in Stratford Lawrence Co. in Summertown Henry Co. at Summit Friendship Christian at Trousdale Co. Shelbyville in Tullahoma (Thu) TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 3A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022 TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 2A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022 TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 1A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022 Cookeville in Upperman (Thu) Fayetteville near Watertown Camden at Waverly hickman co. at Wayne Co. (do) Red Boiling Springs at Webb School (Thu) Clarksville Northeast at West Creek Portland at Westmoreland Livingston Academy at White Co. Rossview at Wilson Central West MUS in Arlington Pure Youth Alliance, TN at Bartlett Sheffield at Bluff City Scotts Hill in Bolivar Central Craigmont in Bolton Booker T. Washington at Briarcrest Wooddale at Collierville Munford in Covington (Thu) Dyer Co. at Crockett Co. Westview vs. Dresden (Sat) MLK Prep in Dyersburg Ensworth at ECS Clarksville Academy at FACS Marshall Academy, MS at Fayette Academy Chester Co. at Fayette-Ware Westwood at Frederick Douglass (Sat) Christian Brethren in Germantown (Sat) South Fulton at Greenfield Jackson North Side at Hardin Co. Memphis Business at Harding Academy (Thu) Ridgeway in Houston Franklin Grace at Humboldt McKenzie in Huntingdon Raleigh Egypt in Kingsbury (Thu) Millington at Kirby Union City at Lake Co. South wind at Lausanne South Gibson in Lexington Freedom Preparation at Manassas * Riverside at McNairy Central White Station in Melrose (Sat) Cordova in Memphis Central Fairley in Memphis East (Thu) Oakhaven at Memphis Middle College (Thu) perry co. in Middleton Peabody in Milan (Thu) Hamilton at Mitchell (Sat) Jackson Christian at Northpoint Christian Gibson Co. at Obion Co. Jackson South Side at Ripley Brighton in St. Benedict Halls in Tipton-Rosemark Hillcrest at Trezevant (Thu) Adamsville at Trinity Christian Liberty Magnet at USJ Hollow Rock-Bruceton in West Carroll Memphis Overton at Whitehaven (Sat) Out of State Gleason in Fulton County, KY Spring Hill in Greenwood, KY Lipscomb Academy vs. Milton High Georgia Baylor at Rabun Gap, GA White House Heritage in Warren East, KY oneida vs. Williamsburg, Kentucky Chattanooga Preparatory School at Zion Christian High School

