Sports
TSSAA High School Football Schedule for Week 1 of 2022 Season
The TSSAA football season kicks off Thursday with Week 1 of the 2022 season. Here’s this week’s schedule.
East
Powell at Anderson Co.
Knoxville West at Bearden (Sat)
York Institute at Bledsoe Co.
Greenback at Boyd Buchanan
Brainerd at Bradley Central (Thu)
Chattanooga Central at Campbell Co.
Red Bench in Cleveland (Thu)
WHAT TO KNOW:TSSAA football preview: everything you need to know about the upcoming 2022 season
RANK 1-131:Lipscomb Academy football is our #1 team in the Nashville area. Look who is 2-131
TSSAA FOOTBALL:What to know about 2022 TSSAA football season from A to Z
William Blount at Clinton
Cherokee at Cocke Co.
Sunbright at Cosby
Grainger at Cumberland Gap
South Greene at Daniel Boone
Sullivan East at David Crockett
Tennessee High at Dobyns Bennett
Science Hill in Elizabethton
Beech at Farragut
Knoxville Central in Greeneville
marion co. at Grundy Co.
Cloudland at Happy Valley
Kingston at Harrisman
Signal Mountain near Hixson (Thu)
Lynn Camp, KY in Jellico
Hardin Valley near Karns
CAK at King’s Academy
Chuckey-Doak at Knoxville Catholic
Austin East at Knoxville Fulton
Gibbs at Knoxville Halls
Knoxville Carter at Knoxville Webb
Knoxville Grace at Lakeway Christian
Soddy Daisy in Loudon
Heritage in Maryville (Thu)
Chattanooga Christian at McCallie
McMinn Central at McMinn Co.
Sweetwater at Meigs Co.
Morristown West at Morristown East (Sat)
Walker Valley at Notre Dame
pickett co. in Oakdale
East Hamilton at Ooltewaho
Hampton at Pigeon Forge
Copper Basin at Polk Co.
Alcoa at Rhea Co.
Oliver Springs in Rockwood
Half way at Sale Creek
Jefferson Co. at Sevier Co. (do)
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Seymour
East Ridge in Silverdale
Sequatchie Co. in South Pittsburg
Oak Ridge in South Doyle
Sequoyah on Tellico Plains
Chattanooga Grace at TSD (Thu)
Howard at Tyner
North Greene at Unaka*
Northview Academy at Unicoi Co.
Coal field at Wartburg Central
union co. in West Greene
Volunteer at West Ridge
middle
Lebanon in Antioch
Nolensville at PGI
Blackman at Brentwood
Eagles Landing Christian, TN at Brentwood Academy
Monterey at Cannon Co.
McGarock in Clarksville
Franklin Co. at coffee co.
Independence at CPA
Whitwell at Cumberland Co.
MTCS at DCA
CREAGER:TSSAA kicks classification and its problems down the road to 2024 | Kreager
TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 6A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022
warren co. at DeKalb Co.
Creek Wood at Dickson Co.
Mount Pleasant at East Hickman
Father Ryan in East Nashville
Macon Co. in East Robertson
Columbia Academy at Ezell Harding
Page on Fairview
Eagleville at Forrest
Nashville Christian at FRA
Riverdale at Franklin
Mount Juliet at Gallatin
lincoln co. at Giles Co.
cheatham co. in Glencliff
St. George’s at Goodpasture
Springfield at Greenbrier
TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 5A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022
TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 4A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022
Jo Byrns at Harpeth
Pope John Paul in Hillsboro
Kenwood at Hillwood
McEwen at Houston Co.
clay co. at Jackson Co.
Community at Lewis Co.
Jackson Central-Merry at Liberty Creek
Collinwood at Loretto
Hunters Lane at Maplewood
Columbia at Marshall Co.
Sycamore in Montgomery Central
Cascade at Moore Co.
Lookout Valley at Mount Juliet Christian
Centennial in Nashville Overton
Hendersonville in Oakland (Thu)
Cane Ridge at Pearl Cohn (Thu)
MBA at Ravenwood
Cornersville near Richland (Thu)
LaVergne at Rockvale
Green hill at Siegel
Gordonsville at Smith Co. (Sat)
Stewart’s Creek at Smyrna
White House at Camp . Station
Clarksville Northwest at Stewart Co.
Lenoir City at Stone Memorial
Whites Creek in Stratford
Lawrence Co. in Summertown
Henry Co. at Summit
Friendship Christian at Trousdale Co.
Shelbyville in Tullahoma (Thu)
TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 3A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022
TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 2A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022
TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022:Nashville area Class 1A high school football preview, hottakes, top games for 2022
Cookeville in Upperman (Thu)
Fayetteville near Watertown
Camden at Waverly
hickman co. at Wayne Co. (do)
Red Boiling Springs at Webb School (Thu)
Clarksville Northeast at West Creek
Portland at Westmoreland
Livingston Academy at White Co.
Rossview at Wilson Central
West
MUS in Arlington
Pure Youth Alliance, TN at Bartlett
Sheffield at Bluff City
Scotts Hill in Bolivar Central
Craigmont in Bolton
Booker T. Washington at Briarcrest
Wooddale at Collierville
Munford in Covington (Thu)
Dyer Co. at Crockett Co.
Westview vs. Dresden (Sat)
MLK Prep in Dyersburg
Ensworth at ECS
Clarksville Academy at FACS
Marshall Academy, MS at Fayette Academy
Chester Co. at Fayette-Ware
Westwood at Frederick Douglass (Sat)
Christian Brethren in Germantown (Sat)
South Fulton at Greenfield
Jackson North Side at Hardin Co.
Memphis Business at Harding Academy (Thu)
Ridgeway in Houston
Franklin Grace at Humboldt
McKenzie in Huntingdon
Raleigh Egypt in Kingsbury (Thu)
Millington at Kirby
Union City at Lake Co.
South wind at Lausanne
South Gibson in Lexington
Freedom Preparation at Manassas *
Riverside at McNairy Central
White Station in Melrose (Sat)
Cordova in Memphis Central
Fairley in Memphis East (Thu)
Oakhaven at Memphis Middle College (Thu)
perry co. in Middleton
Peabody in Milan (Thu)
Hamilton at Mitchell (Sat)
Jackson Christian at Northpoint Christian
Gibson Co. at Obion Co.
Jackson South Side at Ripley
Brighton in St. Benedict
Halls in Tipton-Rosemark
Hillcrest at Trezevant (Thu)
Adamsville at Trinity Christian
Liberty Magnet at USJ
Hollow Rock-Bruceton in West Carroll
Memphis Overton at Whitehaven (Sat)
Out of State
Gleason in Fulton County, KY
Spring Hill in Greenwood, KY
Lipscomb Academy vs. Milton High Georgia
Baylor at Rabun Gap, GA
White House Heritage in Warren East, KY
oneida vs. Williamsburg, Kentucky
Chattanooga Preparatory School at Zion Christian High School
Sources
2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/08/16/tn-high-school-football-schedule-week-1-2022-season/10323186002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]