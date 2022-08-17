Connect with us

The best tennis anime so far

Sports anime is incredibly exciting, dramatic, emotionally charged and just a great time. Various sports are represented in anime, with entire stories devoted to particular sports codes.

Although it is one of the most enjoyed individual sports in the world, tennis anime usually doesn’t get hugely popular; however of those who have, baby steps (2014) is arguably the best of the lot. This is why this anime is extremely underrated and is a great representation for tennis within the sports anime niche.

First Time – The Plot

For those unfamiliar with the series, Baby Steps follows the journey of Maruo Eiichiro (henceforth known as “Ei-chan”), a top-performing high school student known for his extraordinary organizational skills, discipline, and dedication, who decides to a sport because he feels he needs the exercise. When he sees a flyer, Ei-chan joins the Southern Tennis Club, where he meets fellow freshman high school student Natsu Takasaki, a talented and passionate player determined to turn pro. Contrary to those lofty ambitions, Maruo simply plays tennis as a means to a relatively mundane goal: better physical health. However, like


Since tennis is, for the most part, an individual sport, Ei-chan felt it would best suit his busy schedule and be much less crowded than a team sport. However, Ei-chan soon realizes what he’s gotten himself into and develops an intense love for tennis even earlier as he continues to play and improve the game.

The diligent protagonist

One of the things that makes baby steps stand head and shoulders above other anime about tennis is the main character. Ei-chan isn’t particularly gifted or particularly good at tennis at first, which also makes the series a bit more realistic than most other sports anime. What makes Ei-chan particularly special is not his physical prowess or raw talent, but his insatiable desire to learn, record and repeat what he has learned.


Using his incredible academic prowess throughout the series to justify one of the things baby steps does much the same as most other sports anime – let their main characters experience unprecedented levels of growth in their chosen sports code. Ei-chan takes notes in every class, and these notes are a commodity in not just his class, but his entire class. People find that they learn much more easily when they borrow his notes, and it is these methodical notes that make Ei-chan’s passion clear, but also help justify his rapid growth.

Understanding “The Zone”

“The Zone” is a concept that is known in various contexts around the world. It is something experienced by different groups of people and can often be described as a moment of absolute focus and rhythm where an individual performs at the peak of their mental and physical prowess. This concept has quite heavy in baby steps, and it’s part of Ei-chan’s unique arsenal of skills developed beyond the tennis court that have become an integral part of his growth and playing style. In baby stepsThe Zone is seen as the perfect marriage between a player’s instinct and reason, combined to improve their overall play style.


The journey is not too long

Given the lofty nature of the kind of objectives sports anime’s main characters usually have, the overarching arcs presented by sports anime tend to go on for a very long time. In fact, any anime featuring a character’s journey to a specific goal will tend to make that journey long and complicated, but due to the simple fact that such journeys are particularly arduous.

While you still stand firm in what is realistic, baby steps is an anime that has only two seasons of 25 episodes. This relatively small number of episodes means the series spends more time fleshing out the characters, and Maruo’s relationship with tennis itself is particularly interesting in its development and pace.


Great Payout

This builds a bit on the previous point. Given the series’ good use of pace and stakes, the journey we see Ei-chan take from amateur to intermediate has its fair share of disappointments, but it also knows how to make Ei-chan’s personal victories even sweeter. This might be Baby Steps strongest element: it captivates the audience, crescendos gracefully; however, the lack of a third season to conclude the series can leave fans quite frustrated, especially at how well the series handles itself over the course of 50 episodes.

General, baby steps beats other tennis anime as it combines a good pace with realistic yet unflappable expressions, characters and concepts, while also staying rooted in the basic physics of tennis as a sport. Hopefully a third season of baby steps will one day be on the map for Studio Pierrot, which was responsible for the production of the first and second seasons.

