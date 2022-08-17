Bruins has had trade talks over Craig Smith





An NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation has confirmed Boston Hockey Now that not only has Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith been in the NHL trading market since the start of the off-season, but the Bruins recently had in-depth trade talks with another team about Smith. . According to this source, the NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and this team that he could not disclose ran so deep that the interested general manager made an actual trade offer to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. “I can confirm that an actual trade offer has been made, but after trying for a while to reach an agreement, talks were suspended,” the source told BHN. “This team really wanted Smith and wanted this to happen.” Craig Smith, 32, is entering the final season of a $9.3 million three-year contract with a $3.1 salary cap. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound winger had 16 goals and 20 assists in 74 regular-season games last season and was meaningless in seven playoff games. In his first season with the Boston Bruins — after signing in October 2020 — Smith had 13 goals and 19 assists in 54 regular-season games and two goals and three assists in 10 games during the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. Smith was originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career with the Predators. His best season came in 2013-14, when he scored 24 goals and provided 28 assists in 79 games. He had a career high in goals when he scored 25 lamplighters in 79 games during the 2017-18 season. It’s no secret that the Bruins have been looking for cap space in the NHL trade market this off-season, and Smith and fellow Bruins winger Nick Foligno have been mentioned in NHL trade rumors on numerous occasions this summer. Despite his team now being $2.2 million above the flat NHL salary cap of $82.5, Sweeney didn’t sound like he was in a rush to get back under the limit when he spoke to the media last Wednesday. As Sweeney pointed out, the Bruins could put one or more of defenders Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk as well as winger Brad Marchand on long-term injury reserve to get under the hood and gain some space until November. I hope we’ve done significant math to put the pieces together, Sweeney said. We have some challenges just like different teams and how we do that through trade or through waivers that really all teams will have to deal with. We certainly won’t have a problem until November. We don’t have a problem because of LTI and the likelihood that it will be an LTI with the injuries we have, the amount of injuries we have. But getting out is the math challenge. And yes, you need to relax a bit. But we have some mechanisms to do that. We know what the leverage is going to be and, you know, you just don’t know what’s going to happen between now and then. So we were willing to go in different directions to explore what to do, but we have mechanisms to get there.

