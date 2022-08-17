It’s never too early to get ready for the next college football season. After Georgia excitingly won the College Football Playoff title last year, the 2022 season looks set to pick up where it ended with thrilling action.

Find out when the 2022 college football season starts here. This story will be updated as games and times change.

When does the 2022 college football season start?

The 2022 season starts onSaturday 27 Aug.in this year’s “Week Zero”. Most of the nation in the FBS kicks off their seasons the following week.

Here are some of the matches currently scheduled for Saturday, August 27 in Week Zero:

The following week kicks off Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, with most games on Saturday, September 3 over Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the season opening matchups.

thursday 1 sept

Saturday 3 Sept.

sunday sept 4

Monday Sept 5

College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl game schedule

The 2022 season is the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year’s Six games are also included:

Orange Bowl : 7:30 PM or 8:00 PM ET Friday, December 30, 2022

: 7:30 PM or 8:00 PM ET Friday, December 30, 2022 sugar bowl : 12.00 hrs Saturday 31 December 2022

: 12.00 hrs Saturday 31 December 2022 Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) : 4 or 8 pm Saturday 31 December 2022

: 4 or 8 pm Saturday 31 December 2022 Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) : 4 or 8 pm Saturday 31 December 2022

: 4 or 8 pm Saturday 31 December 2022 cotton bowl : 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2023

: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2023 rose bowl : 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2023

: 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2023 CFP National Championship Game: Monday, January 9, 2023 (in Los Angeles, California)

The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This is the first time Los Angeles has hosted the CFP National Championship Game.

Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2021-2022 season. Here’s a full history of the CFP title game.

Year

(game date) Game PLACE 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44,No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California. 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33,No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

Future CFP National Championship Venues and Dates

2022-23: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California) – January 9

Place semi-finals:Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl (December 31)

2023-24: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) – January 8

Place semi-finals:Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan 1.)

2024-25: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) – Jan. 6

Place semi-finals:Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl (December 28)

2025-26: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – January 5

Place semi-finals:Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan 1.)

