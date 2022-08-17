North Farmington’s Lindsay Berke Graduates Tennis Court Leader, Ace in Class





Michigan State University is the next stop in Berke’s academic career. Playing number 1 singles on a high school tennis team is a tough job. It means that in every match you will face the best singles player from the other team. Lindsay Berke held that role during her four years on the North Farmington girls’ tennis team. Well, three years. Its second season in 2020 was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Berke was 11-8 as a junior and 6-9 as a senior last spring. Those numbers don’t tell the story of her time in North Farmington. She graduated with a perfect average of 4.0 points. She had a weighted 4.1 GPA as a senior. Graduating with a 4.0 GPA was a goal, she said. Andre Dupret, the girls’ tennis coach at North Farmington, said Berke’s athleticism and mental strength were her strongest attributes on the court during her days on the Raiders team. Lindsay never gave up when she was in a competition, Dupret said. She always had positive body language. You could never count her. Berke served as team co-captain as a junior and senior, selected by her teammates. Lindsay wasn’t just a leader for our team on court, Dupret said. She was a great role model and always made it a point to welcome new players to our program. Berke said the welcome happened to her when she was a freshman, so she felt it was important to return the favor. The team often did a few minutes of meditation before practice during the Berkes junior season. The idea came from Dupret, a school psychologist. Berke helped lead those sessions with the other captains, drawing on her own experience with meditation. It was mostly imagery when we did meditation that season. Closing your eyes and imagining yourself on the pitch, doing what you have to do to win, she said. I am a big believer in meditation. Berke maintained her perfect GPA, dedicating the in-season and off-season time to high-level tennis, while for the past two years she had a part-time job as a curbside takeout and now a hostess at Stage Deli in West Bloomfield Township. . It took determination and time management for Lindsay to accomplish what she did in high school, Dupret said. Michigan State University is the next stop in Berke’s academic career. The 17-year-old has no career in mind yet. Competition tennis is definitely in her rearview mirror. I’ve always thought of tennis as a hobby rather than a career, she said. I’m sad that my high school tennis days are over with the competition and the bonding with my teammates was great, but it’s about bigger and better things. Send sports news to [email protected].

