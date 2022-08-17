Minnesota hockey legend Winny Brodt-Brown retires





After a pioneering career, including the first Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award in 1996 and two women’s hockey league titles, Winny Brody-Brown retires.

MINNEAPOLIS After 18 seasons leading Minnesota’s top professional women’s hockey team and pioneering paths for future players, defenseman Winny Brodt-Brown is retiring from professional hockey. The Minnesota Whitecaps Announced On Tuesday, Brodt-Brown will retire after playing for the team since its founding in 2004 when it started in the Western Women’s Hockey League. She was a part of both the Whitecaps’ league titles, the WWHL’s Clarkson Cup in 2010 and the Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup in 2019, the team’s first season in their new league home. Brodt-Brown’s pioneering career began quickly in high school, as she became the first Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award winner was in 1996, which is presented annually to the best girls hockey player in the state. Captain. AND Whitehead. Legend. We would like to congratulate Winny Brodt-Brown on her retirement and a pioneering career as a hockey woman. The first winner of the MN Ms. Hockey Award in 1996, @GopherWHockey + @TeamUSA Alum, and a forever Minnesota Whitecap. Thank you, Winnie. pic.twitter.com/JnwEypY6qC — Minnesota Whitecaps (@WhitecapsHockey) August 16, 2022 The Roseville Area High School product first enrolled at the University of New Hampshire to play colligate hockey in 1997 and was named the AWCHA tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She then moved on to the University of Minnesota for her second season. In 2000, Brodt-Brown was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Year and selected All-WCHA First Team for her play in leading the Golden Gophers to the AWCHA National Championship, the school’s first-ever women’s national title. She left the University of Minnesota team to join the United States national team during her junior season and took silver at the World Championships. When she returned to Minnesota for her senior year during the 2002-2003 season, the Gophers reached the Frozen Four for the fourth time in five years, according to to the University. Brodt-Brown was inducted into the University of Minnesota’s M Club Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. One of Brodt-Brown’s former teammates, Allie Thunstrom, who played five seasons for the Whitecaps before signing with Boston during free agency, said in a tweet“Thanks for everything, Winny. You built this from the ground up.” Allie Morse, who has been one of the goalkeepers for the Whitecaps for the past three seasons, tweeted“An absolute legend. She made Minnesota women’s hockey what it is today and will continue to do so even when she’s not playing.” Watch the latest sports videos – from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between – in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

