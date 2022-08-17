Cardinal ready for US Championships





STANFORD, California. – Senior Brody Malone a 2020 American Olympian, headlines a group of 11 Stanford gymnasts competing at the 2022 OOFOS US Gymnastics Championships August 18-21 from Amalie Arena. Including Malone, eight of the 11 cardinal gymnasts competing on the national podium this week will also compete for Stanford this season. Joining being Malone Jeremy Bischoff , Taylor Burkhart , Ian Lasic-Ellis , Riley Loos , Colt Walker and Khoi Young . Upcoming freshman Asher Hong will also participate, alongside former Cardinal Eddie Penev, Curran Phillips and Blake Sun . The U.S. Gymnastics Championships feature the nation’s top artistic gymnasts and are the pinnacle of the domestic season. Nearly 150 athletes will compete in the junior and senior men’s and women’s divisions, and champions will be crowned based on combined two-day totals. The USA Gymnastics National Teams will also be named at the end of the event. Malone is the defending National Champion, 2022 US Classic All-Around Champion, and a 2021 World Championships Horizontal Bar Bronze Medalist. Walker, who took first place on parallel bars at the US Classic, finished second to Malone in the all-around competition earlier this month, followed by Young in fourth. Burkhart, Malone, Walker and Loos teamed up to lead the US to the team title of the 2022 Pan American Championships in July, with Malone, Loos and Walker each taking individual medals during the competition. Young, Hong and Burkhart have also won individual medals on the world stage this year, including bronze in floor exercise and jump for Burkhart at the Koper World Challenge Cup – the same two devices he medaled at the Varna World Challenge Cup in May. Young earned gold on pommel horse and vault, while Hong took first place on still rings and added silver on floor practice, at the 2022 DTB Poker Team Challenge in Stuttgart, Germany. The men will compete at the US Championships on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20, and the women will take the floor on Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21. Junior gymnasts start every day at 10:30 a.m. PT, followed by seniors at 4:00 p.m. PT. Senior Men’s and Women’s Day 1 will be broadcast live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The final day of the men’s senior competition will be broadcast live on CNBC and will also air on tape delay on NBC Sunday at 9:30 a.m. PT. NBC broadcasts Senior Women’s Day 2 Sunday in real time. All senior competitions are also streamed live on Peacock. For a full list of broadcasting and streaming information, visithttps://www.usgymchampionships.com/info/.

