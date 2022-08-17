Schedule, date, time, teams, squads, location, live broadcast and streaming data





Legends League Cricket Season 2 will take place next month. A special charity competition will take place before the tournament Indian legends versus the rest of the world. The meeting will take place on September 16, 2022. This competition is scheduled to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The match was previously scheduled to take place on August 22, but had to be postponed due to international cricket matches. ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Will Not Charge Legends League Cricket Match: CEO Raman Raheja The teams for both teams have been announced by the respective teams. Many former legendary players will be part of the historic match. The Indian side will be led by former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. For India, popular veteran players such as Virendra Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan will join the squad. Also Read: IND vs ZIM: Virat Kohli is an absolute legend of the game: Zimbabwe All-rounder Ryan Burl The Rest of the World team is led by the former England captain John Morgan. Former players such as Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jonty Rodes, Brett Lee and Muttiah Muralitharan are part of the squad. Following this special f of the World benefit match, the Legends League Cricket 2 Tournament will kick off on September 17. Also Read: Salman Butt recalls incident when Pakistan Fast Bowler was overwhelmed by AB de Villiers There will be a total of 15 matches played over a 22-day period this season during Legends League Cricket Season 2. There will be 4 teams participating in the tournament. Below we take a look at all the details about the Indian Legends vs Rest of the World match. Indian Legends vs Rest of The World Schedule Also Read: The team wasn’t that aggressive under Virat Kohli, he was incredibly aggressive on the pitch: Aakash Chopra on Indian captain’s former leadership Indian legends vs Rest of the world clash is scheduled for September 16, 2022 (Friday). It will be a T20 match and will most likely start at 7pm IST. The full schedule for Legends League Cricket Season 2 is yet to be announced. Indian Legends vs Rest of The World Location The venue of the match is Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Indian Legends vs Rest of The World Squads Indian Legends Squad: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi. Rest of the World Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Daniel Vettori, Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan , Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin OBrien, Denesh Ramdin (World Cup). Indian Legends vs Rest of The World Live Broadcast and Live Streaming Details Sony Sports Network is the official channel of Legends League Cricket Season 2 and will therefore also broadcast the inaugural game of India Legends ve the Rest of the World. The online live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website, but users will need a subscription to watch the match live. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/cricket-news/indian-legends-vs-rest-of-the-world-schedule-date-time-teams-squads-venue-live-telecast-and-streaming-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos