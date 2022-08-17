Tennis News 2022 Serena Williams





Serena Williams has sunk to a four-year low in her straight-set thrashing at the hands of Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati. In what commentators called her best performance since her US Open victory last year, Raducanu made just one unforced error and broke Williams five times en route to the 6-4 6-0 thrashing. In just her third game in the past 13 months, Williams committed four doubles, 19 unforced fouls and won just 67 percent of her first serve. READ MORE: Aussie Olympian Unveils ‘Liberating’ Transgender Movement READ MORE: Touchy Roosters dispute ignites mega TV feud READ MORE: Knights’ Officials Torn Amid Ponga Toilet Saga It was the first time Williams lost a set to love since San Jose in 2018, where she suffered the biggest loss of her career – a 6-1 6-0 loss at the hands of Johanna Konta. Raducanu broke Williams in her first two service games of the match to race to an early 3-0 lead, before Williams regained one halfway through the set. Raducanu was well on track to regain that break as he was 0-30, before Williams – in her first game since announcing her retirement from the sport – helped herself out of the hole. Raducanu sent down one of the five aces to close out the first set. Emma Raducanu returns to Serena Williams during their match at the Cincinnati Masters. Photo: Matthew Stockman (Getty) The second set was a one-way street. Williams never got a peek when Raducanu went wild to win the set to love. After the game, Williams waved to the crowd before leaving the field. It was the first time the couple faced each other. In her post-match interview, Raducanu said it was an “honour” to share the field with an idol. “I am so grateful for the experience of being able to play her and for three years to cross (our careers),” she said. “Everything she has achieved is so inspiring and yes, it was a real honor to share the court with her.” The crowd, including Naomi Osaka, who had previously suffered her own straight-set loss to China’s Zhang Shuai, was heavily pro-Serena – something the 19-year-old hadn’t missed. Serena Williams serves to Emma Raducanu during their match at the Cincinnati Masters. Photo: Jeff Dean (AP) “When you guys were cheering for her, I thought ‘you know what, all for’,” she said with a laugh. “I was nervous from the first to the last point because I know what a champion she is – she can come back from any situation, so I really had to stay focused. “I’m just so glad I was able to keep my composure.” Raducanu then takes on Victoria Azarenka, who defeated Estonian Kaia Kanepi 6-3 4-6 6-3. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here! Serena Williams at the Australian Open: Legend’s transformation after debut in 1998

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/cincinnati-wta-emma-raducanu-sinks-serena-williams-to-four-year-low/28ed41a9-ca98-40ea-95ba-aa067a91d4f8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos