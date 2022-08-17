Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 South East Conference Schedule – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Kentucky. The University of Kentucky’s women’s basketball program can finally add dates to its Southeastern Conference schedule for 2022-23, as the league bureau released its game offerings for the upcoming season on Wednesday. The Wildcats have been booked to compete in 16 conference games, including eight at home and eight on the road. Following its historic run at the 2022 SEC tournament, Kentucky will travel to Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, and play host to Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Auburn, Missouri , Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Wildcats tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date. The challenging schedule, with eight teams invited to the 2022 NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament, kicks off December 29 on the road in Missouri. away for a game in Georgia on January 5. UK is back home for a few games against LSU on January 8 and the 2022 NCAA Tournament Champions South Carolina on January 12. Kentucky will conclude its first stint in conference action with its fifth consecutive tournament team in Florida on January 15, before enjoying a farewell on Thursday, January 19. Kentucky heads to Mississippi on January 22, then returns home for a few games against Auburn on January 26 and a replay against Missouri on January 29. In February, the Wildcats will again match the Gamecocks in rival territory on February 2, for the second and final day of the season on Sunday, February 5. Entering the final leg of the conference schedule, The Wildcats will play host to Alabama on February 9. Kentucky then goes to Ole Miss on February 13, followed by a visit from Georgia on February 16. VK travels to Vanderbilt on February 19 and Texas A&M on February 23 in back-to-back road games, before closing the season by hosting Tennessee on February 26. The postseason kicks off with the 2023 SEC Womens Basketball Tournament on March 1-5, which returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina for the sixth time in tournament history and the fifth in the past seven years. The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 15-April 2, with the selection show scheduled to air on March 12. The first four games and the first and second rounds will be hosted on the campuses of teams that have placed in the top 16, while the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will move to a two-host format, with eight competing teams playing in Bon Secours Wellness Arena and eight at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Committee determined that each venue would host two regional semifinal games on March 24 and two on March 25. In addition, each location will host a regional championship game on March 26 and one on March 27. The Final Four games and the Championship game will be hosted on March 31 and April 2, respectively, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Season ticket renewals for the 2022-23 Kentucky Women’s Basketball season are now available to all season ticket holders from last season, with early renewal incentives available through August 12. The renewal deadline is September 15. Season ticket holders have received an email with instructions on how to renew tickets for the upcoming season, while renewals are also available online via each season ticket holder’s My UK Athletics Account. While paper invoices will not be sent this season, printable invoices are available online by going to My UK Athletics Account for those wishing to complete their renewal by post. Fans requiring assistance with their online account are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (859) 257-1818 (option 4) or email [email protected] The Kentuckys nonconference program will be announced at a later date. For more information about the Kentucky women’s basketball team, visit UKathletics.com or follow @KentuckyWBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

