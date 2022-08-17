Offensive line will soon be a force for Iowa football again

IOWA CITY You may have noticed a consistent theme that has emerged in recent weeks around Iowa football’s hottest offseason topic, the offense.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz expressed his optimism that things would be better in 2022. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz noted that we have seen results when it comes to improvement. Quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla are excited about concept changes to the passing game. And during the Kids Day at Kinnick scrimmage on Saturday, the offense looked sharper than usual for this time of year.

Why the bullishness across the board?

Because of the horses in the front.

The Hawkeyes expect to have a very different line of attack from 2021. They will be younger. But they will play differently, and they will also look different. Internally, this position group has been a catalyst for optimism.

Looked a lot better than last year, the sophomore said, said Mason Richman. I know we lost some older guys, but we were on our way to better and newer things.

Richman didn’t say that in a derogatory way. But the reality is that Iowa has recruited really well on the offensive line in recent years. Now that is starting to show.

In 2021, Richman (as a red shirt freshman left tackle) and Connor Colby (a true freshman judge guard) were thrown into the mix a little before their expected time. Due to injuries and poor performances from experienced players, they had to go on the field. Overall, the offensive line was a weakness. You don’t hear that often about Iowa, but it was the truth, even with the greatest center in program history, Tyler Linderbaum, at the center.

Iowa was surpassed last fall by George Karlaftis (Purdue), Nick Herbig (Wisconsin) and Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan). It lost those three games by a combined 76 points.

But for the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Kirk Ferentz saw a big leap forward for his offensive line. And that progress has continued since January under sophomore offensive line coach George Barnett.

It is awesome. The kids’ ability to come out every day with an energy for them, exactly the way they work and the physicality they play with now, Barnett said. They are going to make mistakes. But man, they’re doing it full throttle. The meetings were great. They’re fat in that stage of development of the camp in Iowa, and it was fun.

Huge strength-and-conditioning gains are what shows Richman better results. He said candidly that last year Iowa did not physically look like a Great Attack Line of Ten. The only starter listed at over 300lbs a year ago was Justin Britt, a three game starter from the right guard (at 302). Iowa struggled to survive with beat up, undersized guards in Cody Ince (282) and Kyler Schott (294). The average weight of Iowas’ offensive line last year was 292 pounds.

Now, once Richman is back from a minor injury, he was withdrawn from the Kids Day scrimmage, but said a day before that it’s good that the Hawkeyes potential from five will be all sophomores or younger with an average size of 6. -foot-5, 305 pounds.

At left tackle, redshirt sophomore Richman will be the man. He is listed at 6-6, 308, but said he is up to 315. He can move and he delivers power, accompanied by a nasty streak.

At the left hat, redshirt sophomore Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 308) has emerged. He is also the backup center of Iowas.

He understands the offense. He understands our runs and protections very well. He always helps the man next to him, Barnett said. He can also move between positions. He is now vital.

In the middle, Redshirt sophomore Logan Jones (6-3, 283) follows Linderbaum’s plan down to a T, even down to the jersey number (65). The converted defensive lineman is an athletic phenom and has already broken Linderbaum’s weight space records in the squat and hang clean. Jones also has a vertical jump of 36 inches. He moves well and blocks with aggression.

He just brings a lot to the table, Barnett said. Now the challenge is to give him enough reps to see as many different looks as possible.

Jones feels at home downtown. He got all the reps of No. 1 in the camp. This was once a concern for Iowa, but it is becoming a position of strength.

It is awesome. I love playing with the guys in the attack room, Jones said. This is the most fun I’ve had since I’ve been here.

Colby (listed 6-6, 308 although he is also in the 315 series) cut his teeth as an 11-game starter at the right guard last year. But he’s built to be a tackle, and that’s where he’s been playing in fall camp lately. Given the high-level pass-rushers on Iowas’ schedule this year (Iowa States Will McDonald in Week 2 immediately comes to mind), slender and athletic tackle is imperative.

Last year, too often, the right tackle was a tourniquet for Iowa against elite edge rushers.

The way (Colby) behaves is so impressive. You take it for granted that he’s only in his sophomore year, Barnett said. Probably the biggest thing that impresses you about Connor is his ability to mentally handle the challenges of a series or a game, adversity, that sort of thing.

And if Colby goes out, the only fight on the offensive line would beat the right guard. In the mix for that spot, according to Barnett, three red shirts are freshmen in Mike Myslinski (6-3, 287), Beau Stephens (6-6, 307) and Gennings Dunker (6-5, 316).

Dunker, who has packed 25 pounds since his arrival in June 2021, got all number 1 reps on hold during the Kids Day exercise. Dunker also has a split time in offensive tackle.

He can handle it, Barnett said, and it helps him learn the game a little more.

As a group, Richman said there is no doubt that the offensive line is playing at a higher level than it was in 2021. He sees them making range blocks against defensive linemen and linebackers more often than a year ago.

Oh yeah. Guaranteed. I see it out there on the field, Richman said. We go up against defensive linemen (like Lukas Van Ness) who are freak shows and even with that were able to handle our business and do the right thing and be in the right place.

“Was really tall, really athletic.

Construction depth is underway. Kirk Ferentz said he felt good about six or seven offensive linemen playing, but those numbers should come to eight or nine by the end of the month. Nick DeJong and David Davidkov have been sidelined due to camp injuries. Jack Plumb (6-7, 296) is still in the mix after starting seven games last fall; he substituted for Richman on left tackle in the Kids Day practice. (Iowa commits Kadyn Proctor, the #1-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 class, won’t be here until January.)

Injuries will occur. The last time Iowas Week 1 starters left-tackle and right-tackle made it through the season was 2014, with Brandon Scherff and Andrew Donnal. But Scherff had knee surgery after week 2 that year and played through it, which wasn’t ideal. Iowa used four base kits in 2015, four in 2016, five in 2017, four in 2018, three in 2019, four in 2020 and three in 2021.

So the race is on to bolster this line of attack from Hawkeye for the Sept. 3 opener against the state of South Dakota. But by all reports, there’s a lot of optimism so far around this position group in 2022. And if Iowas O-line is good, the hot-button violation is more likely to be.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 27 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.