The USTA announced today that the BallsIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, de Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, and the Star Island Resort in Kissimmee, were 3 of 33 winners in the USTA’s Annual Outstanding Facility Awards Programwhich recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities across the country.

BallenIsles is a 65,000 m² sports complex with 21 tennis and nine pickleball courts. They have hosted the 2022 ITF Senior World Championships, three USTA tournaments, two USTA Junior team tennis events and in recent years we have hosted the charity event Love Serving Autism. Venus and Serena Williams have also provided training and exhibitions at BallenIsles for over ten years. The facility is home to acclaimed professional staff with playing and teaching experience at Davis Cup level, US Open and Wimbledon. The director of Racquets, Gary Henderson, reached the top 250 ATP highest ranking and the Head Racquet Sports Professional, Andrei Deascu, reached a top 130 ATP high ranking and also currently ranks 11th in the world in professional pickleball.

At Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club, this friendly tennis community is made up of players who come to play five days a week and many players who even gather outside the tennis courts. They have 390 active players in the club who are friends both on and off the pitch. Plantation Bays complete the Har-Tru clay resurfacing, new shade structures and new fencing add to their serene environment and beautiful atmosphere. Their new clubhouse will be ready later this year. The club offers playing opportunities for every family member from 3 years old. While this area has struggled to get kids from playing in clinics to the next level, Plantation Bay has hosted local tournaments, a growing junior program for the public, and junior team tennis teams in Orange, Green and Yellow. One way they cultivate new adult players through an Adult Learn to Play program with two tracks: 1 brand new adult players, 2 players who haven’t played in years but want to get back on the court. This program is then included in their competition game. Currently they have 8 teams from the facility and that number seems to be growing every year.

last, Star Island hosts USTA tournaments for adults, juniors or wheelchairs three or more weekends of each month. There is almost always something exciting happening here! Events and programs to introduce new and novice players to tennis is the #1 focus of Star Islands. All of their courses feature 60′ and 36′ courses and the Net Gen curriculum is the centerpiece of their programming. Their highly trained staff of USPTA and PTR certified coaches are committed to making tennis fun, exciting and challenging for players of all skill levels. Their focus on on-court video analytics separates their instruction from a typical tennis lesson. Along with their beautiful grassy center court, the tennis facility is surrounded by trees, pools, bars and other resort amenities that make Star Island great for spectators and players alike.

Great tennis facilities such as the BallenIsles Country Club, Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club and Star Island Resort help us grow the game at the grassroots level, and we are proud to recognize them for their continued impact on the sport of tennis, said Craig. Morris, Chief Executive of Community Tennis for USTA. These facilities have embraced many of our tennis initiatives and keep the sport at the forefront of the community every year.

To be eligible for an award, facilities must be under the jurisdiction of a park and recreation department, educational institution, nonprofit, or private or commercial facility that offers both USTA and public programs designed to assist growing tennis.

Facilities were assessed on the following criteria: overall layout and adaptation to the site; excellence of the surface and illumination of the track; Ease of maintenance; accommodation for players, spectators and press/officials; aesthetics; graphics (including the use of signs and landscaping); amenities such as casual spectator seating, dining and social areas; and facility participation in USTA programs.

The nominated facilities were voted on in the following categories: public courts that are either small tennis centers with 2-10 courts or large tennis centers with 11 or more courts; Private facilities that support the USTA and other game show growth open to the public; and Educational institutions like colleges, universities, public and private primary, secondary or secondary schools.

All 2022 award winners will receive an all-weather wall plaque and sign, which can be mounted in the facility. One of the award winners will receive the prestigious Featured Facility of the Year title and will be honored at next year’s USTA Annual Meeting & Conference.