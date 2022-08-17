Cricket Australia confirms full multi-year Women’s Future Tours programme





Cricket Australia has confirmed a massive multi-year plan for the women’s national team, with a plethora of both home and away games until 2026. Following their recent success at the Commonwealth Games, players like Alyssa Healy, Alana King and Rachael Haynes will return to action against India in a five-game T20 series at the end of 2022. The new schedule features two Ashes series against England, as well as an increased focus on multi-format series against the likes of India and South Africa. CA head of cricket operations and planning said it was their responsibility to give the best cricket possible and continue to grow the women’s game. We are pleased to have a women’s schedule that aligns with many of our key priorities for Australian Cricket,” he said. Our Women’s World Champion team has had epic encounters with both India and England in recent years and it’s a great result to capture multiple home and away matches, including a standalone women’s Ashes in 2025. We recognize our responsibilities to the game globally and the positive impact we can have in emerging markets and believe this scheme supports those goals as well. Importantly, most of our home content remains in our preferred January and February window, providing a clear window for Australian cricketers to participate in the WBBL. We have seen the benefits, both in skill development and capacity earning, that come from participating in the WBBL and the Hundred and it has been a shared priority to ensure that these opportunities continue to exist for players.” Check out the full schedule for the Australian women’s team through 2026 below. DATES OPPONENT WHERE FORMAT Dec 2022 India Away 5x T20 February 2023 World Cup T20 Away Tournament January 2023 Pakistan House 3x ODI / 3x T20 June 2023 England Away 1 x Test / 3 x ODI / 3 x T20 July 2023 Ireland Away 3x T20 Sep 2023 West Indies House 3x ODI / 3x T20 Dec 2023 India Away 1 x Test / 3 x ODI / 3 x T20 January 2024 South Africa House 1 x Test / 3 x ODI / 3 x T20 March 2024 Banlgadesh Away 3x ODI / 3x T20 Sep 2024 World Cup T20 Away Tournament Dec 2024 New Zealand Away 3 x ODI Dec 2024 India House 3 x ODI January 2025 England House 1 x Test / 3 x ODI / 3 x T20 March 2025 New Zealand Away 3x T20 Sep 2025 ODI World Cup Away Tournament February 2026 commonwealth games House Tournament Dec 2026 India House 1 x Test / 3 x ODI / 3 x T20

