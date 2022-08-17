Williamstown discusses bid for sidewalk project, tennis courts | News, Sports, Jobs

WILLIAMSTOWN – The Williamstown City Council met Tuesday to discuss the bid for the sidewalk project, tennis courts and asbestos bid for the old Williamstown Elementary School.

Maria Hardy, a city engineer, told the city that they had received a bid for the sidewalk project from Burgess and Niple. She said the submitted bid cost $30,000 or 30 percent of the project.

The city received $100,000 in grant from the state through an application filed in 2020. The grant was an 80-20 grant with the city having to submit 20 percent of the funds to receive the rest. The funds are being allocated to help the city update sidewalks that are not up to date or do not comply with the American with Disabilities Act.

Hardy said they estimate that one-third of the $100,000 budget will go to design and two-thirds of the budget to build the sidewalks. Hardy said she would go back and try to negotiate a lower price.

“That’s $10,000 less sidewalk we can get,” said Marty Seufer, chairman of finance for the board. “It’s disappointing because it sounds like a huge amount, a $100,000 grant, but if you take 10 percent of that to add to the engineering costs and that’s 10 percent of the sidewalk that’s gone. We lost X feet of pavement as the technique got higher. ”

Mayor Paul Jordan suggested the city take charge of the drainage portion of the project, to help alleviate some of the costs.

The municipality has not yet made a decision on the offer and will put it on the agenda of the next city council meeting.

Williamstown Boys Tennis Coach Dave Leo gave an update on the Williamstown Tennis Courts.

He said water has been seeping up through courts one, two and three since late June, leaving white marks. He didn’t know where the water came from. Leo said Court Four is developing a sinkhole. He said he’s not sure what’s under the court.

“But the elephant is in the room and it’s getting bigger,” he said. “So hopefully something will be resolved, but the courts will probably not last until next year.”

Leo said they will be closing court four for fear of twisting ankles. He said they only use it for practice.

Hardy said she’d look at the tennis courts.

The Council received one bid proposal for the asbestos abatement of the old Williamstown Elementary School. The city received a $215,140 bid for the reduction of Justice Business Services LLC. in Marietta. The council unanimously approved the offer for review. No decisions have been made at that time.

The city has withdrawn an offer the city had received for the purchase of an alligator. The council will bring it up again at the next council meeting.

The city is bidding on a UTV and will look at the difference between purchasing a new or used UTV.

The Council will meet next September 6 at 7 p.m. in the Williamstown City Building.



