Molly Engstrom Named Head of Women’s Ice Hockey Coach at UMaine





ORONO, Maine Molly Engstrom named the seventh head coach of women’s ice hockey at the University of Maine, director of athletics Ken Ralph announced on August 16. “We are delighted to have Molly Engstrom join us in Orono,” Athletics Director, Ken Ralph states. “She has the strong playing and coaching background needed to raise the profile of our women’s hockey program to the next level. Her connections through USA Hockey and contacts abroad give her wide reach in key recruiting areas. Our students will benefit of learning the game from one of the top players in Team USA history.” Born in Siren, Wisconsin, Engstrom spent the 2018-2022 seasons as an assistant coach at St. Cloud University, where she coached a strong defensive group during her time with St. Cloud. Her defense ranked 10e in the nation in penalty kill (7-61) during the 2020-21 season. “I am very grateful for this opportunity,” says Engstrom. “I look forward to contributing to the development of the players, the team and the program at UMaine. There is a strong hockey tradition at the University of Maine and I would like to build on that foundation and those traditions. I want Ken and thank the administration for giving us this opportunity.” Engstrom, a two-time member of the U.S. women’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics, won a bronze medal at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin with Team USA and a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. Engstrom earned the ‘Best Defender’ award at the 2010 Winter Games. Engstrom was a member of Team USA at six IIHF Women’s World Championships from 2004 to 2011, and helped Team USA win IIHF World Championships in 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2011, along with silver medals in 2004 and 2007. She served as a USA Hockey Developmental Scout since January 2019 and an IIHF U18 High Performance Camp Coach/Ambassador since April 2016. Engstrom played and coached in the Swedish Women’s Professional Hockey League (SDHL) from 2016 to 2018, helping her team Djurgarden IF win the SDHL Championship in 2017. She served as girls’ hockey head coach and assistant director of athletics at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, NH from 2014-2016. In addition to her professional playing and coaching experience in Sweden, Engstrom played professional hockey with teams in Minneapolis, Toronto and Boston in the CWHL and NWHL from 2007 to 2013. She helped her Brampton-Canadette Thunder team win the CWHL title in 2008 and the Minnesota Whitecaps win the Western Women’s Hockey League crown in 2009. A 2007 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Engstrom played collegiate hockey in the WCHA with the Badgers. She received First Team All-American honors while in Wisconsin and was also named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005. She was selected as a Patty Kazmaier Award top 10 finalist in 2005. Engstrom received a Master of Sports Administration from the Russian International Olympic University in 2014. -UMaine-

