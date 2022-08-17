Lehigh Mens Lacrosse Welcomes Incoming Class of 12

BETHLEHEM, Dad. Lehigh’s Men’s Lacrosse team has welcomed its new class of 2026 to campus, featuring 12 talented newcomers from across the country.

Read below for a complete overview of the incoming players.

#45 Richard Checo LSM/D 5-9 170 Oakton, Va. St. John’s College High School

A Nike All-American, Checo was also named a first-team WCAC honoree. He was rated a four-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse. Checo, also a member of the Annapolis Hawks, was awarded four stars by NLF (National Lacrosse Federation). Checo was also named Second Team All-Met.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh because I wanted to be part of something big and part of a top-level lacrosse program. I felt at home and part of something bigger than myself.”

#19 Curren Johnsen A/M 6-0 185 Brookhaven Hamlet, NY Bellport High School

Johnsen was a five-year varsity lacrosse player, two-time team MVP and two-time All-County honoree at Bellport High School. Johnsen was named Newsday Top 100 Lacrosse Player on Long Island and served as captain as a junior and senior. He was named to the Suffolk Region Team and was a New York State Champion. Johnsen was also a six-year varsity golfer, two-time All-Division, three-time county qualifier, and two-time captain. He was named to the Suffolk County All-Academic Team. Also in class, Johnsen was a five-time scholar-athlete and member of the National Honor Society. He garnered the Bellport High School Senior Athlete Award, the United States National Reserve Scholar-Athlete Award, and the Suffolk Zone Physical Education Award.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh because of the tight-knit community on campus full of great opportunities and relationships. To compete at such a high level on the lacrosse field with a hard, rough style of play and challenge myself in the classroom with just as high academics is what made Lehigh an easy choice for me in choosing my university.”

#13 Andrew Kelly A 5-9 170 Blue Bell, Pa. La Salle College High School

Kelly earned a number of awards during his time at La Salle College High School, culminating in the first-team All-State. He was a two-time first-team All-Catholic honoree and was named a member of the 2019 Under Armor All-America Philly Command Team and the 2020-21 All-America Philly Highlight Team. In class, he was a member of the National Honor Society. Kelly also served as Class President and was named a Philly Nike National All-Star in 2020.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh University because of its mix of strong academics and athletics. In addition, I feel that the Lehigh Lacrosse program has a culture based on winning and supporting each other on and off the field and that it connects on a personal level. can do with the coaching staff.”

#48 Johnny Kidd FO/M 5-11 165 Leesburg, Va. Paul VI Catholic High School

Kidd, a four-year-old varsity player at Paul VI Catholic, has been the starting face-off specialist for Paul VI since his sophomore year. As a senior, Kidd had a faceoff percentage of 68.0 and led the team in groundballs with 57. He also made WCAC and VISAA All-State Recognition and received an award as Coach’s Player of the Year.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh because it’s a perfect fit for me. Lehigh has the perfect combination of great academics and lacrosse. The campus is not far from where I live and I have family just outside of Bethlehem.”

#47 Luke McAuliffe D 6-0 190 Sykesville, Md. Calvert Hall College High School

A three-year varsity player at Calvert Hall, McAuliffe was a four-star Inside Lacrosse recruit and was ranked 55th in Lacrosse Playground’s class of 2022. During his time, McAuliffe helped his team to the JV semifinals in his rookie seasons. Also strong in the classroom, he was a honors roll student for four years.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh because I loved the blue collar and hard-working mentality the program has. Even during the COVID restrictions, I felt at home visiting the campus. The academics are excellent and prepare their players for the future Finally, I believe that Lehigh is a winning program and I want to be a part of it.”

#38 Bryce Pang G 5-11 195 Matthews, NC Deerfield Academy

Pang was named a 2022 All-American from Deerfield Academy, and was also named to the New England West All-League Team. In 2021 he helped his team to the national championship. Pang was also ranked 58th in the NLF (National Lacrosse Federation) Player Rankings as a member of Team 91 Smash.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh because of the great academic reputation it has and the success of the lacrosse team. It’s easy to see the positive impact Lehigh has on his students and I can’t wait to compete every year for a Patriot League Championship.”

#9 Henry Rayner M 6-4 220 Mamaroneck, NY Mamaroneck High School

A highlight at Mamaroneck High School was a two-time Section 1 All-League and All-Section honoree. He also garnered the Section 1 Mamaroneck High School Coaches Award. Rayner was also named on Lohud’s Elite 11 Watch List.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh because of the school’s strong academic reputation and lacrosse program.”

#22 Grant Rodny A 5-9 180 Colorado Springs, Colorado Air Academy

Rodny was named Game MVP of the Adrenaline All-American Game, completing a senior season that also included US Lacrosse and Nike All-America honors. He was named Colorado 4A Player of the Year and first-team All-State. Rodny set a one-season record in Colorado with 81, while finishing with 104 points. Rodney was a two-time team captain as a junior and senior, and was also a U.S. Lacrosse All-American and first-team All-State honoree during the abbreviated junior season. As a rookie, Rodny made an immediate impression by hitting 94 points and taking home the second-team All-State. In class, he recorded a 4.0 unweighted GPA and 4.78 weighted GPA.

Why Lehigh?“Academia, I knew that Lehigh would provide me with an opportunity to be challenged and undergo rigorous classes to earn a prestigious degree. The Integrated Business and Engineering (IBE) program was very unique and appealed to me for this reason The Lehigh Lacrosse coaches made me feel valued and wanted, which is very motivating for me as an athlete and greatly influenced my decision.”

#14 Matthew Sparhuber D/LSM 5-10 180 Port Jefferson Station, NY Comsewogue High School

Sparhuber was an honorable mention All-American as a senior and honorable mention All-County honoree as a junior. He helped Comsewogue win back-to-back provincial championships and was named his team’s Defender of the Year in 2022. As a senior, he made 57 turnovers and also scored five goals. A standout player in multiple sports, Sparhuber was a two-time All-League honorarium in football, winning the first-team All-Conference in 2021. He was named Suffolk County League 4 Goalie of the Year in 2022, when he also received All-County. honor and helped Comsewogue to the championship. Sparhuber was captain for both lacrosse and football as a senior. In class, he was a member of the National Honor Society.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh not only to be a part of a top program, but for the great academics and networking outside of Lehigh. Along with the academics, the coaches are also legends. Coach Cassese went to my blue collar public high school, so I felt a special bond there and thought it only appropriate to follow him up to Lehigh. I’m honored to be the first player from my high school to be coached by him.”

#18 Peter Theodoropoulos M 5-9 165 Manorville, NY Eastport South Manor High School

Ranked as a four-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse, Theodoropoulos was a three-year captain at Eastport South Manor, leading his team in points as a junior and senior. Earlier in his career, he was the team’s Rookie of the Year and went on to become a two-time All-County player. Theodoropoulos, a multisport athlete, was named Unsung Hero in basketball and served as senior captain. He was also a three-year football captain and two All-Conference honoree. Theodoropoulos was also strong in class and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Why Lehigh?“Lehigh was a perfect fit for me, between the prestigious academics and one of the best lacrosse programs in the country. The relationships established with the coaches and players made it even easier to make my decision in Lehigh.”

#17 EJ Vasile M 5-9 170 Lutherville, Md. Calvert Hall College High School

Out of Calvert Hall, Vasile was a three-year varsity player and a two-year starter as a frontline midfielder. He finished his senior season with 23 goals and four assists. In class, Vasile was on the honor roll almost every semester. He was also vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) club at Calvert Hall.

Why Lehigh?“Lehigh is a perfect fit for me because of its highly competitive academic community and top-notch lacrosse program. Plus, I love being surrounded by like-minded people who want to perform at the highest level.”

#36 Max Weisman D 6-0 200 Miller Place, NY Miller Place High School

Weisman was a five-year varsity lacrosse starter at Miller Place, along with a two-year captain and two-time All-Division honorary. A multisport athlete, he was a three-year varsity football starter, also served as a team captain for a year and earned All-Division honors. Weisman was a four-year-old student with a high honors list in the class and treasurer of the senior class.

Why Lehigh?“I chose Lehigh because of the culture. I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself, on and off the field. The campus is amazing and a prestigious Engineering program. After I set foot on campus, I knew that it was my home.”