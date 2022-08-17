Only cricketers play IPL or Big Bash? Kapil Dev wants ICC to protect Test and ODI cricket





Former India captain Kapil Dev has urged the ICC to protect ODI and Test cricket amid the growing popularity of T20 cricket and the explosive growth of T20 competitions around the world. Several top franchise leagues have mushroomed in major cricketing nations in recent years, with T20 cricket gaining more and more attention. The captain, who won the 1983 World Cup, believes that cricket is going the way of football by promoting franchise cricket rather than international cricket. The legendary all-rounder believes that playing for the country should still be the priority for the players and that the T20 competitions should not damage the reputation of traditional formats such as Test and ODI. The future of ODIs has become a topic of great debate after English all-rounder Ben Stokes recently announced his retirement from the over-50s format. Several former cricketers believe that ODIs should be scrapped or changes made to revive the format. Many also believe that ICC should reduce the amount of bilateral cricket that the teams play to ensure that the payers can better manage their workload. After Stokes, New Zealand pacesetter Trent Boult recently withdrew from the country’s central contract to cut the amount of international cricket he will play in the future. Also read: Ganguly views Team India’s multiple captaincy changes in 2022, explains how it’s been beneficial Meanwhile, IPL will have a larger window from next year, while England and Australia will also have dedicated windows for The Hundred and the Big Bash League. The UAE and South Africa will also launch their own T20 leagues, further tightening the cricket calendar. Amid the rising popularity of franchise cricket, Kapil wondered if the players would play the World Cup once every four years and then continue to play franchise cricket around the world. India’s former captain wants ICC to ensure the future of Tests and ODIs is secure. “It’s like football in Europe. Is this what we’re going to have, the World Cup and the rest of the time playing club (T20 franchise) cricket? In a similar way, cricketers will end up mainly playing the IPL or the Big Bash or something like that” , Kapil told the Sydney Morning Herald. “The ICC needs to spend more time on that to see how they can ensure the survival of one-day cricket, test match cricket and not just club cricket,” Kapil added. Also read:: He didn’t see it coming: Dinesh Karthik remembers Rohit Sharma’s low point that ‘torn him to shreds’ While there are concerns about the future of ODIs, ICC has assured that the amount of ODI cricket will not be reduced in the future. The ICC has already scheduled three ODI World Cups over the next nine years and the 2023 edition will be held in India next year.

