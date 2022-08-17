Dates, how to watch, tickets, prize money and more





USA 2022 Tennis Open is fast approaching and we have all the information you need to know about this great sporting event. There have been some great big tennis events this year, such as Wimbledon, and in singles, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina raised the trophy. As always, millions of people around the world will come to watch the 2022 US Tennis Open. Daniil Medvedev defeated Djokovic in the 2021 final, while Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez. There are so many great tennis matches available on this tournament, and for all the pertinent information, check out below. Here’s everything you need to know about the U.S. Tennis Open 2022: US Open Tennis 2022 Dates The US Open starts on Monday, August 29, 2022 and ends on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Since this tournament takes place in America, the matches will take place in the late afternoon and late evening in the UK if you want to watch it. Live streaming and watching For those in the UK, you can watch the 2022 US Open on Amazon Prime. To stream the tennis live on Amazon Prime you need a subscription. Amazon Prime membership fees are: 7.99 per month or 79 a year. You can watch Amazon Prime on your computers/laptops, TVs or on your Playstation consoles. tickets Tickets for the US Open are available at the official US open website. For now, you can only make a deposit, but this may change in the near future. Prize money The total prize pool for the US Open is $17.5 million or 14.5 million. This money is divided among all competitors. The winner will take home $3.15 million (2.6 million). Who will take on Emma Raducanu at the US Open? It is not yet known who Emma Raducanu will compete against at the US Open. We will reveal everything when her opponent is revealed in the first round. To warm up for this tournament, Raducanu plays in the Cincinnati Masters and takes on Serena Williams. Read more: Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu: everything you need to know about Cincinnati clash Where will the US Open take place? Below you can see exactly where in the states the US Open takes place. Read more: Where will the US Open 2022 Tennis be held? Chances Who are the favorites for the US Open 2022? Discover it via the link below. Read more: US Open 2022 Tennis: who are the favorites? Will Andy Murray compete in the 2022 US Open? Andy Murray takes part in the 2022 US Open and we will reveal who will be his first opponent at the tournament when it is announced. You will find all of the latest tennis news here at GiveMeSport next story previous story



