Pirates Host No. 2 Blue Devils





Game 1: East Carolina (8-9-2in 2021) vs. Duke (16-4-1 in 2021) Date Thursday, August 18 Time 7:00 PM (EDT) Place Greenville, North Carolina (Johnson Stadium) Social media Twitter: @ECUsoc

Instagram: @ECUSoc

facebook: ECUFootball GREENVILLE, NC The East Carolina women’s soccer team opens the regular season by hosting the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Johnson Stadium on Thursday nights. The game starts at 7:00 PM. Participation is free to the public and the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+. Last timeout

The Pirates closed the preseason on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with the Longwood Lancers in an exhibition game. Carson Parker scored the only goal for ECU. Scouting the Blue Devils

Duke enters the season with the runner-up spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll. This comes on the heels of a season in which the Blue Devils finished with the #2 rating in the NCAA Soccer RPI and earned a top finish in the NCAA Tournament. Despite the home advantage, Duke was upset at home by the formidable and 2020 National Champion, Santa Clara Broncos. Duke returns some stars from that quarterfinal team. Top scorer Michelle Cooper (12 goals in 2021) is back. Like goalkeeper Ruthie Jones; and top assisting player Mackenzie Pluck (8 assists in 2021). Fortunately for the Pirates, Cooper, along with freshman midfielder Carina Legeyre, will be absent for the Blue Devils as they compete for the U-20 US Women’s National Team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Series history

East Carolina faced Duke just once last season in a 5-0 loss at Duke’s venerable Koskinen Stadium. quotation marks

“We are so excited to kick off our 2022 regular season at home on Thursday night at Johnson Stadium,” said Head Coach Gary Higgins . “We are so grateful to have such a beautiful facility here at ECU, and we hope we can have a large audience on Thursday night to support us. “Obviously we have a very tough job ahead of us, with Duke ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the ACC, but we are grateful for the opportunity to compete against such a talented squad. Our players are excited about the challenge ahead and will play with an enormous amount of passion and discipline I feel our players are getting better every day and our goal is to fight with everything we have and make Pirate Nation proud I hope everyone out there supporting our ladies. Thanks, and go pirates!” Follow ECU Soccer on social media

For more information about the ECU Soccer team, follow @ECUSoc on Twitter and Instagram or ECU Soccer on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ecupirates.com/news/2022/8/17/soccer-pirates-host-no-2-blue-devils.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos