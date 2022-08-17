Rutgers football images are private, the court ruled. NJ Dad Can’t Get It For Teenage Daughter To Study.

The father insisted he was looking for a confidential football video because his teenage daughter may have a future as a coach.

The Rutgers football program claimed the video was not for public consumption.

A state appeals court on Tuesday sided with the trial judge who rejected the Open Public Records Act father’s request to obtain a video copy of a Rutgers 2020 game against Penn State.

the professional judges, in a decision of 18 pages, rediscovered that Rutgers had the right to deny John Caroff’s request for the game’s December 5, 2020 all-22 movie. An official from Rutgers OPRA’s office denied the request a month later, claiming the all-22 video did not qualify as part of the public record because it would give future Scarlet Knights opponents a competitive advantage.

While all Rutgers football games are televised, college football coaches preparing for upcoming opponents usually use the all-22 video for scouting purposes because it provides a complete view of the field and all 22 players on it.

According to the lawsuit, the all-22 video includes footage from two cameras: one is located on the 50-yard line and captures a wide-angle shot of the sideline aimed at all 22 players on the field; the second is behind the end zone and is more closely focused to capture the line formation for any given game.

William Gilkison, the Rutgers director of football operations, said in the pre-trial certification that the staff is recording the all-22 video to evaluate the team’s offensive, defensive and scouting teams after each game. In addition, Rutgers and his prospective opponent trade copies of their All-22 tapes in a mutual grant of access to the opponent’s own All-22 videos.

This exchange between programs not only reduces scouting costs, but also gives each team the same level of scouting information about opponents and, as a result, improves the fairness of competition, the Rutgers football staff said, according to the appeals court decision.

Caroff wasn’t concerned about Rutgers football teams’ desire to keep all-22 video private. The Cedar Knolls resident requested the video because he wanted to show it to his family, including his 13-year-old daughter, the April 2021 lawsuit claimed.

(Caroff) believes his daughter has the necessary skills to have significant future career success as a football quarterback and studying college football All22 video furthers her qualifications, should she seek employment with a college football staff in the future or as part of college football media, the lawsuit said.

Caroff told the court he was not interested in commercializing the video or uploading it to the Internet, but said the tape provided a unique perspective that couldn’t be found anywhere else.

Caroff declined comment Tuesday and referred all questions to his attorney.

Walter Luers, a lawyer specializing in OPRA law for Cohn, Lifland, Pearlman, Herrmann & Knopf in Saddle Brook, told NJ Advance Media that his clients’ intentions were good when he asked for the video.

His intentions really had nothing to do with wishing someone’s football program ill, Luers said. He wanted to take it with him, use it at home, show it to his daughter, and see if she was ever interested in coaching college football. So a pretty laudable private interest I guess.

Middlesex County Judge Alberto Rivas denied Caroffs’ claim and ruled that the OPRAs’ property waiver was applied. He dismissed Caroff’s argument that by sharing the all-22 videos with some schools, Rutgers opened the door for everyone.

(Rivas) found that Rutgers didn’t just randomly give (the video) to someone who asked; it’s within a certain universe, the appeal said. He felt that if Rutgers films are devalued (by) publicly available, that will harm Rutgers … (and) if the other schools can just make OPRA Rutgers films, there is no corresponding duty to inscribe films of opponents. supply and that would certainly put Rutgers at a competitive disadvantage.

A spokeswoman for Rutgers said the university believes the appeals court ruling is the correct outcome.

The court’s ruling speaks for itself, said Dory Devlin, Rutgers’ assistant vice president for communications.

Caroff has 20 days to petition the New Jersey Supreme Court to hear the case, Luers said.

While we were disappointed with the results, we respect the courts’ thoughtful analysis of the issues and talked and thought about what to do next, Luers said.

