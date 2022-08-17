Women’s Football Season 2022





WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS The Scarlet Knights set a historic and record-breaking season in 2021 with an overall record of 19-4-2. The team captured its first Big Ten Conference title for the program and for Rutgers, reaching an unbeaten record of 10-0 in conference play. Led by a program-high nine All-Big Ten rosters, the team advanced to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game for the third time since joining the league. In the 10th consecutive NCAA tournament and first as a No. 1 seed, the team advanced to the College Cup for the second time and the first time since 2015. Overall, the squad has set a plethora of new program records including total wins, goals, assists, points, winning streak and more. Most home games in one season saw a new attendance record at Yurcak Field with over 5,000 fans. The Scarlet Knights finished the year at No. 3, the highest ranking ever for the program. Overall, Rutgers amassed a plethora of accolades, including three MAC Hermann Trophy candidates, three All-Americans, five All-Region, and nine All-Big Ten rosters. The Scarlet Knights earned Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, Defenseman of the Year, and Freshman of the Year, the most significant single-season conference awards in the team’s history. Head coach Mike O’Neill and staff were commended with Big Ten and Regional Coaching Staff of the Year awards. O’Neill returns for his ninth season at the helm and 23rd overall with the program. Lubos Ancin returns for his ninth season, and first after being promoted to head coach. Madison Tiernan and Ryan Nigro were both elevated to assistant coach roles and are returning for the 2022 season.

