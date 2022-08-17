Irish Kevin OBrien retires from international cricket The Irish Times

Kevin OBrien has announced his retirement from international cricket after a 16-year career in the green. The 38-year-old all-rounder, who had previously retired from One-Day Internationals in 2021, tried to force his way back into the Irish squad ahead of October’s T20 World Cup but has decided to retire, citing his belief that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere. OBrien played his last game for Ireland at the 2021 World Cup.

OBrien leaves with 153 ODIs, 110 T20Is, three test matches and 389 total caps to his name, making him Ireland’s most capped international athlete. He is one of the few players in the world to have recorded a century in all three formats and will go down in history as one of the greats of the Irish game.

His latest record is 9,048 runs in a green shirt with an average of 27.84. He also took 276 wickets at 28.23, his best figures a spell of 5-39 against Canada in 2010.

[ Kevin OBrien becomes first Irish player to make a Test century ]

The Railway Union man was there for most of Ireland’s greatest moments. He wasn’t out at the end alongside Trent Johnston as he hit the winning runs against Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup, the victory that first captured Irish cricketing attention worldwide.

OBrien scored the fastest World Cup century against England in 2011, finishing 113 in a famous win in Bengaluru. He also became Irelands first Test centurion, taking 118 notches against Pakistan at Malahide in the countrys maiden Test.

Alongside his brother Niall and countless others, OBrien was part of the golden generation of Irish cricket whose results on the pitch sparked the campaign for full membership in the International Cricket Council, something that brought Test cricket to these shores.

Irish Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket. What a player! Truly the end of an era in Irish cricket! I will forever remember his knockout at the 2011 World Cup against England!#ThankYouKevinpic.twitter.com/X4mqOHYInA — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) August 16, 2022

OBrien played domestic cricket for the Munster Reds this season in a bid to revive his international career. He previously played for the Leinster Lightning and a number of professional clubs abroad including Surrey, Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, the Rangpur Riders and Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel.

He had recently paid more attention to coaching, linked to Italy’s backroom ticket earlier this summer.

I have loved every minute of playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and have so many happy memories of my time with the national team, OBrien said in a statement on social media.

It is now on to the next phase of my life and my career for me, the time is right. I want to keep expanding my own coaching academy here in Ireland and I have some interesting opportunities in the near future. I also want to continue to gain coaching experience abroad and hopefully in the near future I will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides.

Current Men’s Captain Andrew Balbirnie paid tribute to his former team-mate: I was fortunate enough to play with not only one of Ireland’s greatest athletes, but also a very good friend who was always there to support me from my first cap to when I became captain.

Cricket in this country owes a lot to what Kev has accomplished on and off the pitch and has left the game in a better place. Everyone on the team wishes nothing but the best for Kev in his coaching career.