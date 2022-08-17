Seniors Prepare for 2022 Trojan Girls Tennis Team – The Globe





WORTHINGTON — Many of the players on the 2022 Worthington Trojans girls’ tennis team will play in new positions this fall. There’s a learning curve to that, but players don’t have to learn from scratch. It’s more about strategy, head coach Mike Marquardt said on the first day of formal training Monday morning. Right now we have girls who can handle the ball, they can hit all the shots, they can aim or place the ball really well. In short, we can focus on the other side of the net and not on our side of the net. My strategy is I want them to play their way. And some of them will have to find out what their strategy is. Since several Trojans switch from double to single, there is still some learning to be done. In some ways, singles is a very different kind of tennis. I think we lost seven or eight from last year. Two years ago we lost all our doubles. Now this year almost all of our singles are doubles from last year. That’s how it goes, said the coach. Seven of the top performers are seniors, led by Ivy Jenson who played number 2 singles in 2021. She is still recovering from a knee injury she sustained last year and has been idling until she can move again in two or more weeks. When healthy, Jenson is an energetic, disciplined player who possesses every shot. Other seniors include Taya Oberloh, Taylor Nordseth, Brooke Nordseth, Riley Nickel, Bryn Donkersloot and Savannah Rodriguez. Oberloh, an experienced point finisher, will go from number 1 doubles to singles. Taylor Nordseth also switches from doubles to singles. She is an aggressive and consistent player, just like her twin sister Brooke, who contrasts with her sister in being left-handed. Nickel, who played many number 3 doubles last fall, is another player getting familiar with singles. While working on her consistency, she already showed fearlessness in chasing after her shots. Donkersloot and Rodriguez, who already have experience with doubles, continue to work on their games. Donkersloot, Marquardt notes, moves well around the field and Rodriguez is always at 100 percent and complements everyone she plays with. Sophomores Hannah McNab and Taylor Michelson are also expected to see varsity action. Worthington’s first regular season game is Friday at Lac qui Parle Valley. The first home game is against Waseca on August 23. Marquardt sets his goals high. I think the girls really liked last year and how it worked, he said. They had a lot of success and I think the biggest challenge will be to get back to that level. Earlier in the year, the Trojans will work on consistency in singles, with a view to capitalizing on their chances by putting pressure on opponents rather than just getting the ball to the other side. In doubles, aggressiveness is key, especially when opportunities present themselves at the net.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dglobe.com/sports/seniors-prepare-way-for-2022-trojans-girls-tennis-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos