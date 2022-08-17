Sunesson Named Preseason All-BIG EAST Team





NEW YORK Senior attacker Lukas Sunesson of Marquette University’s men’s soccer team has been named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning. The latest awards contribute to a growing number of awards for the striker. He was named to the all-BIG EAST first team in the spring of 2021 and to the second team in the fall of 2021. In addition, he has also earned CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team and United Soccer Coaches First Team Scholar All-America recognition in the classroom and was a Second Team All-America and a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist on the field in Spring 2021. The native of Taby, from Sweden, had a strong season, scoring six best of the team last fall along with one assist. He started all 16 games for the Golden Eagles, totaling 23 shots. He has led the team’s goal attempts for the past two seasons. In his four seasons with Marquette, Sunesson has scored a total of 20 goals and four assists while playing in 65 games, starting with 60. His 44 points are the most of any active Golden Eagle. As a team, the Golden Eagles were picked to finish seventh in the BIG EAST in a survey of the conference’s head coaches. Providence was picked to win the league by 94 points and four first-place votes, narrowly ahead of defending champion Georgetown, who received 93 points and seven first-place votes. Keep up to date with the Marquette University men’s soccer team on social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteSoccer) and Instagram (@MarquetteSoccer) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/Marquettesoccer). BIG EAST Men’s Soccer Preseason Honors Preseason Attacking Players of the Year Wilmer Cabrera, Jr., Butler, Sr., F Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year Daniel Wu, Georgetown, Senior, Do

Ramzi Qawasmy, Providence, Gr., D Goalkeeper of the year in the preseason Paul Kruse, Creighton, Gr., GK Men’s Football Preseason All-BIG EAST Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Butler, Sr., F ^

Lukas Sunesson Marquette, Senior, F

Gevork Diarbian, Providence, Jr., F

Lyam MacKinnon, Villanova, Sr., F

Mateo Leveque, UConn, So., M

Charles Auguste, Creighton, Sr., M

Luis Garcia, Providence, Sr., M

Daniel Wu, Georgetown, Senior, D ^

Ramzi Qawasmy, Providence, Gr., D ^

Brandon Knapp, St. John’s, Gr., D

Paul Kruse, Creighton, Gr., GK ^unanimous vote Poll for coaches for the preseason men’s football Vote in first place in ()

1. Providence (4) — 94 points

2. George Town (7) — 93

3. St. John’s — 79

4. Creighton — 71

5. Butler — 60

6. Villanova — 59

7. Marquette — 49 8. UConn — 38

9. DePaul — 23

10. Seton Hall — 22

11. Xavier — 17

