Cricket Field Positions Explained – What Are The Most Common And What Are They Called?





You can often watch cricket and hear terms like dumb point, slip and fine leg, but what do they all mean? These weird and wonderful field position names can be a source of confusion for cricket watchers, but we can explain everything. 3 England are one of the most agile teams in the field Credit: PA What is the outside and the leg side? The first thing you need to know to understand cricket pitch positions is what is the difference between outside and leg side. Simply put, the off-side is the side to the right of a right-handed batter and the left-hand side of a left-handed batter. The leg side is the opposite, i.e. the left of a right-handed batter and the right of a left-handed batter. The words off and leg are often used at the beginning of a fielding position, denoting the side of the wicket that the fielder will stand on. Most Common Cricket Pitch Positions slip – Slips are next to the wicketkeeper and are generally placed in an arc formation. You’ll see more of it in Test Cricket.

– Slips are next to the wicketkeeper and are generally placed in an arc formation. You’ll see more of it in Test Cricket. Flyslip – A fly slip is a slip that is further away from the wicket, usually about halfway down the boundary line.

– A fly slip is a slip that is further away from the wicket, usually about halfway down the boundary line. trench – A trench is close to the slips but is just behind the wicket line on the off-side to accommodate opportunities for thick edges.

– A trench is close to the slips but is just behind the wicket line on the off-side to accommodate opportunities for thick edges. third man – A third man will be either deep or short. They are usually behind briefs and it is a common position in one day cricket.

– A third man will be either deep or short. They are usually behind briefs and it is a common position in one day cricket. Point – A point fielder stands in the square of the wicket on the offside.

– A point fielder stands in the square of the wicket on the offside. Sweeper – This is a modern position and usually refers to a point fielder who is close to the boundary and picks up aggressive shots.

– This is a modern position and usually refers to a point fielder who is close to the boundary and picks up aggressive shots. long stop You don’t see this often and is a fielder who is on the boundary directly behind the wicketkeeper.

You don’t see this often and is a fielder who is on the boundary directly behind the wicketkeeper. Deep middle wicket – Also known as Cow Corner. Located on the leg side boundary and usually very involved in the game.

– Also known as Cow Corner. Located on the leg side boundary and usually very involved in the game. cover – On the off-side between point and mid-off and can save crucial runs in a turn.

– On the off-side between point and mid-off and can save crucial runs in a turn. Coverage point – Between tip and lid and is usually used in combination with a lid.

– Between tip and lid and is usually used in combination with a lid. Extra coverage – On the other side between the lid and center positions.

– On the other side between the lid and center positions. center off – A relatively straight position, close to the bowler on the off-side, crucial for stopping straight drives. 3 There are countless cricket pitch positions to choose from center on Similar to a mid-off, but on the leg side.

Similar to a mid-off, but on the leg side. Middle Wicket – Halfway between the bowler and the wicket-keeper on the leg side.

– Halfway between the bowler and the wicket-keeper on the leg side. Square leg – At a position square to the leg side wicket, usually close to the square leg umpire.

– At a position square to the leg side wicket, usually close to the square leg umpire. Backwards square – Just behind the square position on the leg side, usually used more deeply.

– Just behind the square position on the leg side, usually used more deeply. leg trench – A leg side catching position, facing a traditional trench, rarely used.

– A leg side catching position, facing a traditional trench, rarely used. leg slip – Closer to the wicketkeeper on the leg side, opposite a traditional slip, rarely used.

– Closer to the wicketkeeper on the leg side, opposite a traditional slip, rarely used. nice leg – At a 45-degree angle between the square leg position and the wicketkeeper on the leg side

– At a 45-degree angle between the square leg position and the wicketkeeper on the leg side long leg – As with fine leg, the long leg is placed on the border.

– As with fine leg, the long leg is placed on the border. Long out The deeper version of a Mid Off and placed on the border.

The deeper version of a Mid Off and placed on the border. Long on – The deeper version of a Mid On and placed on the border.

– The deeper version of a Mid On and placed on the border. short leg – A close catching position, just before the square on the leg side.

– A close catching position, just before the square on the leg side. stupid point – A close catching position, just before square on the outside. What are the field rules and restrictions? To test Only two fielders are allowed in the quadrant between the square leg and long stop fielding positions. This is the same in all forms of cricket. Other than that, there are no other restrictions on how to handle Test Matches. 3 Jos Buttler breaks stumps to seal England’s cricket World Cup victory Credit: PA: Press Association One day internationals The first Powerplay for the first 10 overs allows only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle and two fielders must be within the 15-yard line separated from the wicket-keeper. Between overs 11 and 40, a maximum of four field players are allowed outside the circle. In the final Powerplay for the last 10 overs, you can have up to five fielders beyond the 30-yard line, making it harder for batters to push boundaries and score big runs. T20s There is one six-over Powerplay at the start of the innings with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Two fielders must also be within the 15-yard line. Outside of the Powerplay, up to four field players are allowed to stand outside the 30-yard circle.

