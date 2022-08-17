Raducanu oust Serena in opening round in Cincinnati





MASON, Ohio — Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams in a much anticipated opening round match at the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. Raducanu was dominant from the start, breaking Williams in the opening game before rolling to a 6-4, 6-0 win. The 40-year-old Williams, who announced that he would stop playing tennis after the US Open, only played her fourth game of the season. The 23-time major champion won her first match in over a year at the National Bank Open last week, beating Nuria Parrizas Diaz in straight sets before going out against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. On Tuesday, Williams struggled to find her rhythm. Raducanu, 19, played clean tennis for the entire match. Raducanu shot just one unforced foul to go with eight winners in the first set, while Williams made a mistake on 12 unforced errors to go with 11 winners. Raducanu broke Williams twice in the opening set to build a quick 4-1 lead before Williams generated her first and only break point of the match. Williams converted to close the gap, but Raducanu coolly served the opening set after 39 minutes. “I think I may have looked calm from the beginning to the end, but I just knew how important every point was because if you give up a little bit, she will be all over you,” Raducanu told reporters. “She’s just such a legend.” With a set in hand, the Brit raced away in the second set to take her 12th win of the season and made zero unforced errors to close out the match. She will face former number 1 Victoria Azarenka in the second round. “I think we should all honor Serena and her great career,” Raducanu told the crowd after the game. “I am so grateful for the experience of playing her and for crossing our careers. Everything she has achieved is so inspiring and it was a real honor to share the field with her.” Status of the match: Raducanu made only one unforced error in the game, hitting 14 winners. Williams finished with 19 winners, including seven aces, along with 19 unforced errors. Raducanu prepares for Azarenka“I remember more recently when she played in the US Open and made it to the final in 2020 during the bubble, I was studying for my exams,” said Raducanu. “I hadn’t played tennis in two, three months, and I actually dreamed that one day I would play against Ashe, and that one day I would be at that level and play these great players. Myself. Everything felt so far away.” Raducanu enjoys the win: “I think it’s important to really cherish the wins because I think this year has taught me that wins aren’t easy. Whatever win that is, it means a lot to every athlete, and I’m definitely going to take it on, am really proud of myself. “But it’s a quick turnover tomorrow, and I probably have 12 hours before I’m back on site. I’m playing another Slam champion tomorrow, so obviously it’s going to be very difficult. I’m just going to try to prepare as best I can prepare if possible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2747026/raducanu-ousts-serena-in-opening-round-in-cincinnati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos